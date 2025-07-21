Israeli Air Force strikes Houthi targets in Yemen

( July 21, 2025 / JNS)

The Israeli Air Force attacked Houthi targets in Yemen on Monday, acting after repeated missile and drone fire by the terrorist group against the Jewish state.

“The IDF has just struck terror targets of the Houthi terrorist regime at the port of Hudaydah and is vigorously acting against any attempt to restore the terror infrastructures that were previously attacked,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said.

“As I have clarified—the same rules apply to Yemen as to Tehran. The Houthis will pay a heavy price for launching missiles toward the State of Israel. We will continue to act at all times and in all places to defend the State of Israel.”

The Israel Defense Forces provided further details on the operation, saying that among the targets struck were engineering vehicles used to reestablish the port’s infrastructure, fuel containers, naval vessels and boats in the maritime zone adjacent to the port. The IAF also attacked additional Houthi terrorist infrastructure.

According to the military, the port has been used to transfer weapons from the Iranian regime for attacks on Israel and its allies. The IDF said it acted after detecting Houthi efforts to rebuild its terrorist infrastructure at the port.

“The Houthi terrorist regime exploits the maritime zone for the use of force and to carry out terrorist attacks against passing vessels and global maritime trade. The targets struck demonstrate how the Houthi terrorist regime utilizes civilian infrastructure for military and terrorist purposes,” the IDF said.

“The IDF will operate decisively against the repeated attacks of the Houthi terrorist regime against Israeli civilians, and remains determined to continue operating against any threat posed to the civilians of the State of Israel, wherever it is required,” the statement continued.

The Yemeni National Resistance Force, loyal to the internationally recognized government fighting against the Houthi movement in the Yemeni Civil War, intercepted a “massive” shipment of Iranian weapons intended for the terrorist group, U.S. Central Command reported on July 16, highlighting Tehran’s active role in resupplying its terrorist proxy.

Monday’s operation at Hudaydah Port is Jerusalem’s most recent strike on the Houthis as part of an ongoing response to a wave of missile and drone attacks that began after the Hamas-led assault in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.