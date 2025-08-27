IDF downs Houthi missile, triggering air-raid sirens in Jerusalem area

( Aug. 27, 2025 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday morning intercepted a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist group in Yemen, the military stated.

The attack, which took place around 5:30 a.m., triggered air-raid sirens for some 1.5 million Israelis, including in large population centers like Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh, as well as in the Judean Foothills area.

Israel’s Magen David Adom medical emergency response group said it had not received any reports about casualties or fallen shrapnel.

BREAKING | SIRENS OVER ISRAEL INCLUDING JERUSALEM pic.twitter.com/1PR4x5xZDO — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) August 27, 2025

The Houthis have been launching ballistic missile and drone attacks on the Jewish state since the Hamas-led invasion of southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Since the end of the latest ceasefire in Gaza on March 18, the Iran-backed group has fired over 70 ballistic missiles and over 20 drones at the Jewish state.

The IDF attacked several key locations in Yemen on Sunday, including in the capital Sanaa and the port city of Hodeidah, after the Houthis on Friday evening for the first time launched a missile with a cluster warhead at Israel.

It was initially believed the interception failed because it had fragmented in mid-air. Shrapnel fell near a home but no one was hurt.

The warhead comprised 22 smaller warheads; an identical missile was launched at Israel by Iran during the two countries’ 12-day war in June, according to Israel’s Channel 12 News.

The army said the targets of Sunday’s strike included a military compound housing the presidential palace, the Asar and Hizaz power plants, and a fuel storage facility, all of which it said were used by the regime to support its terrorist attacks.