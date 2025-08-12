IDF expert review: No signs of famine in Gaza

( Aug. 12, 2025 / JNS )

An expert review initiated by the Israel Defense Forces has concluded that there are “no signs of a widespread malnutrition phenomenon among the population in Gaza,” the military announced on Tuesday morning.

While the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry reported over 130 deaths due to malnutrition in July, the IDF study could only verify “a handful” of confirmed cases, according to the statement.

❗️????EXPOSED: Hamas' "Starvation Campaign" has been debunked by an in-depth IDF review. Misleading publication of malnutrition data & images of patients with pre-existing conditions have been used to discredit Israel and achieve political gains.



Gaza’s Ministry of Health claims… pic.twitter.com/MVIuQEU0az — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 12, 2025

Most deaths attributed to malnutrition were due to severe pre-existing medical conditions, with some patients even having received treatment in Israel prior to the war sparked by Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks.

The army cited the case of Abdullah Hanu Muhammad Abu Zarqa, 4, who was claimed to have died of hunger, but suffered from a genetic disease causing deficiencies, osteoporosis and bone thinning.

Four months before Oct. 7, he received Israel’s permission to travel from Gaza to eastern Jerusalem for treatment, the military revealed Tuesday.

Another example cited was that of Karam Khaled Mustafa al-Jamal, 27, who “died from lifelong muscular dystrophy & partial paralysis, not hunger.”

“Hamas cynically exploits tragic images and misuses them for a false and timed propaganda campaign aimed at generating pressure and creating negative public opinion against Israel,” the IDF stated.

Through the Israeli Defense Ministry’s COGAT unit, the military will continue working to improve the humanitarian response in Gaza in cooperation with the international community, “while rejecting allegations of famine in Gaza,” the statement concluded.

Last month, COGAT revealed that an Arab boy who had become the poster child for the alleged famine in the Strip suffers from a genetic illness and had been evacuated to Italy for treatment the month prior.

A picture of Osama al-Rakab, 5, was “used to falsely depict Israel as responsible for his condition, claiming Israel is starving children,” including in Italian media and on Al Jazeera, the unit charged.

“Osama suffers from a serious genetic illness unrelated to the war. On June 12, we actively coordinated Osama’s exit from Gaza with his mother and brother through the Ramon airport,” it added.

“Check the facts before parroting blame,” the Defense Ministry unit stated, attaching a picture showing Osama in a hospital gown in Italy.

The IDF on July 27 announced a series of additional humanitarian measures aimed at refuting “the false claim of deliberate starvation” in Gaza, including “tactical pauses” in the war on Hamas.

While emphasizing that “combat operations have not ceased” across the Strip, the IDF said pauses in military activities would be instituted in Al-Mawasi, Deir al-Balah and Gaza City “every day until further notice.”

The decision to cease fighting in those areas between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. was coordinated with United Nations officials and other international organizations “following discussions regarding the matter,” it stated.

Humanitarian corridors were established to enable the movement of U.N. convoys delivering food and medicine to Gazans. The secure aid routes will remain in place permanently between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.

The IDF added that it was prepared to expand the scale of its humanitarian response in the coastal enclave “as required.”