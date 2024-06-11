IDF has downed more than 150 drones since Oct. 7

( June 11, 2024 / JNS)

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, the Israel Defense Forces has intercepted over 150 drones using ground-based systems such as the Iron Dome, the military announced Monday night.

Additional UAVs have been downed by fighter jets, according to the IDF.

On Tuesday morning, the IDF announced the interception of a “suspicious aerial target” heading towards Israel “from the east.” No warning sirens were activated as the target did not cross into Israeli territory.

Hours earlier, another “suspicious aerial target” was downed after crossing from Lebanon into the Golan Heights. The attack caused no injuries or damage.

Also on Tuesday, the IDF intercepted a “hostile aircraft” above the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Haifa. In accordance with protocol, no sirens were sounded, and the attack caused no injuries or damage.

Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon have regularly launched drones at Israel since joining the war in support of Hamas the day after the Oct. 7 massacre.

Iranian-backed terror groups in Iraq and Syria have also claimed to have fired UAVs at the Jewish state, in addition to the Houthis in Yemen.

The IDF also revealed Monday that since the start of the war, more than 19,000 rockets have been launched into Israel, mainly from the Gaza Strip.

The tally does not include projectiles that fall short of Israeli territory. Nor does it include Hezbollah anti-tank missiles, which the Lebanese terror group has repeatedly launched at mostly-evacuated northern Israeli communities since Oct. 8.