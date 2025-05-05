IDF, police intercept arms smuggling at Jordan border

Israeli security forces on Sunday foiled an attempt to smuggle firearms from Jordan into Israel, the military announced.
During a coordinated operation in the northern sector of the 417th “Jordan Valley and the Valleys” Brigade’s area of deployment, IDF troops and Israel Police officers intercepted four handguns believed to have been smuggled across the eastern border.
The weapons were confiscated and transferred to the Israel Police for further investigation.
The smuggling interception is the latest in a series of efforts to prevent the entry of illegal arms from Jordan into Israeli territory. Such weapons are frequently destined for use in organized crime or terrorism, defense officials warn.
Security forces have stepped up patrols and intelligence-gathering along the Jordanian border in recent months, with several interceptions reported since the start of the year.
In a separate operation, Israeli forces uncovered a major weapons trafficking infrastructure inside the city of Nablus (Shechem) in Samaria.
Acting on intelligence, IDF and Border Police troops arrested a suspect and raided a building used for the sale of illicit arms. Inside, they discovered hundreds of tactical items and operational equipment, including knives, pepper spray canisters, electric stun guns and airsoft replicas.
All confiscated materials and the detainee were transferred to the security forces for further investigation.