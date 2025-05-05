IDF, police intercept arms smuggling at Jordan border

( May 5, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli security forces on Sunday foiled an attempt to smuggle firearms from Jordan into Israel, the military announced.

During a coordinated operation in the northern sector of the 417th “Jordan Valley and the Valleys” Brigade’s area of deployment, IDF troops and Israel Police officers intercepted four handguns believed to have been smuggled across the eastern border.

כוחות הביטחון סיכלו ניסיון הברחת אמצעי לחימה מירדן לישראל



במהלך פעילות יזומה אתמול, כוחות צה״ל מחטיבת הבקעה והעמקים ומשטרת ישראל סיכלו ניסיון הברחה מירדן לישראל ואיתרו ארבעה אקדחים במרחב הצפוני של חטיבת הבקעה והעמקים.



אמצעי הלחימה שהוחרמו הועברו להמשך טיפול משטרת ישראל pic.twitter.com/HiQLwkYhd6 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 5, 2025

The weapons were confiscated and transferred to the Israel Police for further investigation.

The smuggling interception is the latest in a series of efforts to prevent the entry of illegal arms from Jordan into Israeli territory. Such weapons are frequently destined for use in organized crime or terrorism, defense officials warn.

Security forces have stepped up patrols and intelligence-gathering along the Jordanian border in recent months, with several interceptions reported since the start of the year.

In a separate operation, Israeli forces uncovered a major weapons trafficking infrastructure inside the city of Nablus (Shechem) in Samaria.

צה״ל ומג״ב סיכלו תשתית סחר באמצעי לחימה בשכם: מאות פריטי לחימה הוחרמו



אמש, כוחות צה״ל ומג״ב פעלו במרחב העיר שכם שבחטיבת שומרון, למעצר חשוד בסחר באמצעי לחימה.



הכוחות עצרו את החשוד ואתרו במבנה בו נעצר מאות פריטי ציוד טקטי ואמצעים מבצעיים המוצעים למכירה, ביניהם סכינים, שוקרים… pic.twitter.com/2LuyYypaxV — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 5, 2025

Acting on intelligence, IDF and Border Police troops arrested a suspect and raided a building used for the sale of illicit arms. Inside, they discovered hundreds of tactical items and operational equipment, including knives, pepper spray canisters, electric stun guns and airsoft replicas.

All confiscated materials and the detainee were transferred to the security forces for further investigation.