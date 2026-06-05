JNS takes home 13 awards in 45th annual AJPA journalism contest

For the eighth year in a row, JNS.org earned Rockower Awards from the American Jewish Press Association, which were presented at the AJPA’s 45th annual journalism contest and conference, held in New York City from June 2-5. The awards recognize work published in 2025.

JNS won 13 Rockowers, its highest number to date.

Editor-in-chief Jonathan S. Tobin took home two awards in this year’s competition. He won first place in the category of Excellence in North American Jewish History for “Norman Podhoretz’s intellectual journey and the fate of American Jewry.” The judges commented that the article was a “heartfelt, sweeping tribute to influential American thinker.” He received second place in the category of Excellence in Arts News and Features‒Reporting for “Why the Dreyfus case matters now more than ever” amid the backdrop of a surge in worldwide antisemitism.

It represents his 22nd and 23rd Rockower Awards.

Rally-goers at the César Film Awards Ceremony protest the nominations of Roman Polanski’s French film “An Officer and a Spy” in Paris on Feb. 28, 2020. Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images.

Senior contributing editor Ruthie Blum won first place in the category of Louis Rapaport Award for Excellence in Commentary for a package of three columns: “Beware of feel-good fake and AI bloopers,” “Israel’s brilliant handling of the ‘flotilla’ affair” and “The tragic naiveté of liberal Jews.” The judges wrote: “The author writes with a decisive point of view, argued skillfully. Her prose is sharp, and her pieces perfectly paced.”

Columnist Ben Cohen got an honorable mention in the category of Excellence in Single Commentary for his timely piece, “Fifty years since the UN’s ‘Zionism is racism’ resolution.”

Washington D.C. correspondent Andrew Bernard won first place in the Boris Smolar Award for Excellence in Enterprise or Investigative Reporting for two articles: “Pentagon removing Israel planner from Joint Staff, launching probe after JNS scoop,” and “Chief Israel planner at Pentagon bashes Jewish state publicly, extensively.”

U.S. Army Capt. Nathan McCormack of Dallas holds a meeting at Sheikh Mohammad Hasan Falah’s house about the economy of Al Butoma, Iraq, on Dec. 15, 2008. Credit: Sgt. Kani Ronningen/U.S. Army Photo.

It is his first Rockower Award.

U.S. national correspondent Aaron Bandler received an Honorable Mention in the same category for his reporting on Wikipedia, which included “In new change, main Wikipedia ‘Israel’ entry says Jewish state committing ‘genocide’,” “Wikipedia accused of anti-Israel bias for locking page title referring to Israeli ‘massacre’,” “‘Recurring trend’: 9 Wikipedia demoting pro-Israel content, experts say,” “‘Hypocrisy, double-standards’ in effort to axe Wikipedia page on Iranian policy to destroy Israel.”

It was the first time that JNS won in the investigative reporting category.

Israeli bureau correspondent Canaan Lidor won first place in the category of Excellence in Writing About Jewish Heritage and Jewish Peoplehood in Europe for his story, “In Europe, some Jews move Chanukah menorahs indoors.” The judges wrote: “This writer does a masterful job telling an important story through firsthand accounts. Great reporting!”

Israeli bureau correspondent Etgar Lefkovits earned second place in the category of Excellence in Writing about Jewish Thought and Life for “The search for the biblical blue dye is told in a new visitor’s center.” The judges wrote: “The writer brings the centuries-old mystery to life while highlighting the dedication behind its rediscovery.”

Rotem Sela as Batsheva Yahalomi in “Red Alert,” Ep. 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Credit: Green Productions, Bender Brown Productions, Keshet 12, the IEF and Paramount+.

Israeli bureau correspondent Amelie Botbol received an honorable mention in the category of Excellence in Arts News and Features‒Reporting for “‘Red alert’: Israeli actress Rotem Sela tells ‘story of the horrors my people’ faced.”

Israeli bureau correspondent Judy Lash Balint took second place in the category of Excellence in Writing About Health Care for “Two years on: Beilinson’s returning hostages unit stands ready.” The judges wrote: “Her feature provides readers with a near-complete understanding of the facility’s workings and range of services, and the underlying values and ingenuity that shaped this important endeavor and its life-affirming purpose.”

Freelance photographer Rina Castelnuovo earned second place in the category of Excellence in Photography for multiple images associated with the story, “Eritrean migrant who saved IDF officer on Oct. 7 settles down in Israel for good.”

Sali Ariel holding a sketch by political cartoonist Yaakov Kirschen, March 29, 2025. Photo by Carin M. Smilk.

U.S. bureau managing editor Carin M. Smilk won two Rockower Awards. She got second place in the category of Excellence in Writing About Seniors for “‘Calendar girls’ yuk it up on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ receive honor from city mayor.” She received an honorable mention in News Obituaries for “‘If it’s a success, then you’ve won’: Yaakov Kirschen on a career of cartooning,” who, at the time of his death at age 87, was on staff at JNS.

In the last eight years, JNS has won 65 Rockower Awards.

In related contests, the Religion Communicators Council presented U.S. bureau news editor Menachem Wecker with an Award of Excellence for his story, “Never a photo op he didn’t like’: Jewish NY postmaster grew, shaped USPS letters to Santa program in 1930s, ’40s.”

The Pennsylvania Press Club, an affiliate of the National Federation of Press Women, awarded U.S. bureau correspondent Ethel G. Hofman and U.S. bureau managing editor Carin M. Smilk first place in the Food and Drink category for a double-bylined story titled “The Art of the Brew,” about Malka craft beer made in Israel’s Western Galilee.