FBI arrests three men for conspiring to support ISIS

The FBI arrested three men on Friday for allegedly conspiring to provide material support to ISIS, including sending funds to an individual they believed was tied to the organization, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Authorities identified the defendants as Bisaam Ghafoor, 21, of Leawood, Kan.; Elias Shamsaldeen, 21, of Porterville, Calif.; and Bereen Dzayee, 25, of Lakeside, Calif. They are charged in a federal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas with conspiring to provide material support to terrorism after collectively transferring more than $2,000 to an individual they believed was affiliated with ISIS.

Federal prosecutors allege the three exchanged messages from February 2025 through June 2026 on Discord and other social media platforms, as well as through voice calls, discussing support for ISIS and potential travel abroad to join the group and “die on behalf of” the terrorist group.

The complaint further alleges that Ghafoor discussed violent intentions, including wanting his name “written on the drone used in an attack on Americans,” expressing a desire to “kill 300,000,000 Americans” and stating that he “always wanted to kill a female soldier by beheading.” Dzayee allegedly suggested potential targets, including U.S. special operations forces.

“Long gone are the days where terrorist threats and attacks are incidents that only take place far away on foreign soil,” Ryan A. Kriegshauser, U.S. attorney for the District of Kansas, stated. “Unfortunately, we must face the reality of bad actors living within our borders, clandestinely conspiring on ways to create fear and havoc.”