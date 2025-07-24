IDF strikes Hezbollah sites in Lebanon’s south

( July 24, 2025 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces attacked several Hezbollah terrorist sites in Southern Lebanon on Thursday, eliminating one of its operatives, the military confirmed.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets “attacked military sites, including arms storage facilities and a rocket launcher, belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Southern Lebanon region,” it stated.

In a separate airstrike earlier in the day, an IDF aircraft eliminated a member of the Iranian-backed terror group in the area of Ayta ash-Shab in Southern Lebanon, according to Thursday night’s military statement.

The presence of weapons and terrorists “constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” it said, adding that the IDF “will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel.”

On Nov. 26, 2024, Jerusalem and Beirut reached a ceasefire deal aimed at ending more than a year of cross-border clashes between the IDF and Hezbollah. The Shi’ite terrorist organization began attacking the Jewish state in support of the Palestinians after the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Since the truce, the IDF has carried out regular strikes to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding its capabilities in violation of the deal.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem has rejected demands to disarm in line with the ceasefire. Earlier this month, he warned that the terror group was “recovering and ready now” to confront Israel’s army.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday emphasized his commitment to maintaining force presence in Lebanon and continued IDF action.

“Our doctrine of offensive action remains unchanged,” he declared, “and we will see it through until a complete and lasting victory.”

On Monday, the IDF struck and killed a Hezbollah terrorist in the area of Bint Jbeil in Southern Lebanon. According to the IDF, the terrorist had been involved in efforts to reestablish terror infrastructure in the area.

On Saturday, Israeli forces eliminated a member of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force who was similarly engaged in rebuilding infrastructure in the area of Khiam in southeastern Lebanon’s Nabatieh Governorate. The same day, the military eliminated Ahmad Muhammad Salah, the head of Hezbollah’s outpost in the Yohmor area of Southern Lebanon.