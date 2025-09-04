IDF targeted Lebanon peacekeeping force, Italian minister claims

( Sept. 4, 2025 / JNS )

The Italians are fuming with Israel after the Israel Defense Forces allegedly fired ammunitions near a United Nations peacekeeping force in Southern Lebanon, Italian media reported on Wednesday.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto accused the IDF of deliberately targeting the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), saying that the incident was “not a mistake,” according to the Agenzia Nova news agency.

“This is a significant, serious act. And the difference with past incidents is that this incident affected both UNIFIL and our contingent,” Crosetto told newspaper Il Foglio on Wednesday, Agenzia Nova reported.

“I will express to my Israeli counterpart, with all the force possible, our total disapproval for what happened,” he added.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani condemned the alleged attack on those “working to ensure the security and stability of Lebanon,” Italian newspaper Corriere Della Serra reported.

UNIFIL is commanded by Italian Maj. Gen. Diodato Abagnara, who assumed the role of head of mission and force commander in June.

According to the force, its personnel were working to clear roadblocks hindering access to a U.N. position close to the U.N.-demarcated Blue Line Lebanese-Israel border on the morning of Sept. 2 when Israeli drones dropped four grenades near the troops.

“This is one of the most serious attacks on UNIFIL personnel and assets since the cessation of hostilities agreement of last November,” UNIFIL said in a statement, referring to the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon that took effect on Nov. 27, 2024, and ended more than a year of war.

It went on to say that one grenade fell 20 meters (22 yards) away and the other grenades 100 meters (110 yards) away from U.N. personnel and vehicles.

“The IDF had been informed in advance of UNIFIL’s road clearance work in the area, southeast of the village of Marwahin,” the statement continued.

No injuries were reported.

According to Corriere Della Serra, the IDF confirmed that stun grenades were fired in the area after soldiers “identified a suspicious presence in the area.

“No shots were intentionally fired at UNIFIL forces,” the IDF was quoted as saying.

The newspaper cited peacekeeping sources as claiming that it was “impossible” to mistake the peacekeeping troops for Hezbollah terrorists, and that the Israeli military likely wanted to send a message that “the border area must remain their buffer zone.”

The situation in Lebanon remains volatile following the end of the truce on Feb. 18.

Although the IDF has withdrawn most of its ground forces, it still controls five strategic positions in Southern Lebanon. Israeli officials have stated that the troops will remain in these positions until the Lebanese army can maintain security there.

Israel has maintained that Hezbollah has been repeatedly violating the agreement, refusing to give up its arms and continuing terrorist activities in Southern Lebanon.