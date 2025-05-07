Israel “a force of history,” says Danon during 77th Independence Day event

( May 7, 2025 / JNS)

Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, hosted a ceremony on Tuesday recognizing Israel’s 77th Independence Day at the Israeli Mission to the United Nations in New York City.

Danon said at the private event that the commemoration of Israel’s independence is not just a celebration, but a reflection of the country’s enduring resilience, especially as dozens of hostages remain in Gaza.

“Even 77 years later, we are still asked to justify our existence. We are still fighting to defend the very right of our people to live in safety and security,” he said. “This Independence Day, we still feel the terrible weight of the darkest day in our nation’s modern history—Oct. 7.”

Despite facing ongoing threats, Israel has still become a global leader in innovation, according to Danon.

“Israel is not a footnote of history,” he said. “Israel is a force of history. We returned, we rebuilt and we refuse to be broken.”

Robert Kraft, founder of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, said at the event that his organization is now spending $60 million annually on education initiatives to fight rising Jew-hatred.

“Fighting hate is not a Jewish problem,” he said. “It’s a problem for all minorities, religions and skin colors.”

“Jewish people were being attacked in American cities, synagogues were being defaced and online platforms were flooded with Holocaust denial,” he continued. “A lot of good people just stayed silent. It was imperative that we do something to ensure our country, which I still believe is the greatest in the world, did not start to look like Germany in the 1940s.”

Kraft, who received the $1 million Genesis Prize in 2019, said the rise in antisemitism across the United States prompted him to launch the foundation later that year.

“Join us in standing up against hate, not just for the Jewish people, but for all people,” he said. “That will make the world a better place, and I believe it’s the reason the United Nations was created in the first place.”