Israel endures record-breaking heatwave

( Aug. 13, 2025 / JNS )

Israel’s scorching heatwave hit its peak on Wednesday, with the country’s weather service posting record temperatures and issuing warnings from Eilat to the northern border.

Fire alerts were reported in the Beit She’an Valley, where the thermometer reached a record 51 degrees Celsius (124 degrees Fahrenheit). Red alerts for heat stress and extreme temperatures were issued for many regions across Israel.

According to the Israel Meteorological Service, Tuesday night was the hottest night in Israel since record-keeping began. In Sodom, the national record for the highest minimum temperature was broken, reaching 36.5°C (97.7°F) compared to the previous 35.5°C (95.9°F). Eilat and Yotvata also experienced record-breaking minimum temperatures of 35.8°C (96.4°F) and 33.7°C (92.7°F), respectively.

Temperatures are expected to start to ease on Thursday, with a more noticeable drop by Friday. By Saturday and into early next week, conditions are expected to return to typical seasonal levels.