Israel issues security guidance for travelers to Eurovision

( May 8, 2025 / JNS)

Israel’s National Security Council (NSC) issued a security advisory on Thursday for Israeli citizens attending the Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland (May 5–18), warning the event could be targeted by terrorist groups.

“International events of this type are a prime target for threats and attacks by various terrorist groups,” the NSC stated, citing the global media attention such attacks would attract.

The NSC noted that jihadist organizations, including Hamas and Hezbollah, are actively attempting to attack Israelis and Jews both in Israel and abroad, with dozens of plots reportedly thwarted in recent months.

Switzerland has seen over 360 anti-Israel protests since the start of the war, with demonstrations expected to intensify during Eurovision. Authorities warn these events may escalate into violence, and that terrorists could use the protests as cover to carry out attacks.

The NSC advised Israeli travelers to avoid areas of unrest and events lacking security protection, and to remain vigilant throughout their stay.

The NSC’s recommendations for Israelis visiting Switzerland during Eurovision include:

1. Avoid going to large events that are affiliated with Israel, which do not offer security protection, particularly events that are announced in advance, or entertainment and gathering places identified with Israel.

2. Stay away from protests and demonstrations.

3. Follow guidelines issued by local security services and inform them of any hostile activity directed at Israelis or Jews.

4. Get the telephone numbers of emergency services at your destination (security and medical services) and the number of the Israeli embassy there (if there is one).

5. Stay alert while traveling, pay attention to your surroundings.

6. Avoid sharing details about your location or travel plans on social media.

7. Avoid displaying Israeli and Jewish symbols in public.

8. Avoid talking about military or reserve service or about the security situation in Israel and avoid posting any related content on social media

The NSC suggested Israelis traveling to Eurovision download a Home Front Command app to stay updated with NSC announcements.

Israel will be represented at this year’s Eurovision by Yuval Raphael, a survivor of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre at the Supernova music festival. She will perform “New Day Will Rise,” an emotional anthem written by Keren Peles that speaks to resilience and hope in the aftermath of tragedy.

Raphael secured her Eurovision entry by winning Season 11 of the popular Israeli television competition “The Next Star.” She is set to compete in the second semifinal round on May 15.

Visiting the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on Monday, Yuval told President Isaac Herzog that simply standing on the Eurovision stage is a profound personal victory.

“On the one hand, I’m working as someone who wants to win,” she told the president. “But on the other hand, just being there feels like a victory. I have the privilege to do this.”

That privilege is not to be taken for granted. On that dark Simchat Torah morning 19 months ago, Raphael was dancing with friends at the music festival near the Gaza border when the massacre began. For seven harrowing hours, she hid in a small bomb shelter near Kibbutz Be’eri, lying beneath bodies, pretending to be dead—even after being hit by shrapnel. “I had to step on bodies to get out,” she recalled. “It was unbearable.”

She wrestled with heavy survivor’s guilt. “You ask yourself: ‘Why was I saved and not them?’” she said. “Once I made peace with that, I decided to give my dreams a chance. I got a second shot at life. To let fear hold me back would be dishonoring those who didn’t survive. I have to fly with what I’ve been given.”

The trauma still echoes, but so does her resolve. “We’re coming to win no matter what,” she said. “It feels like training for the Olympics—we’re working around the clock.”

Her participation comes amid intensified scrutiny of Israel’s role in the contest. The European Broadcasting Union recently updated its flag policy, allowing PLO flags and other banners permitted under Swiss law to be displayed in the audience—so long as they are not “associated with hate, terrorism or violence.”

However, all political messaging remains banned on stage, and only national flags are allowed during performances and official events. Violators risk confiscation or removal from the venue.

The European Broadcasting Union’s decision follows calls from activists and broadcasters, including Spain’s RTVE, to ban Israel over the ongoing war in Gaza. The EBU rejected the appeal, affirming that all member broadcasters remain eligible.

Last year’s contest in Malmö, Sweden, saw large protests, security threats, and the disqualification of Israel’s original entry—”October Rain”— for being too political. Despite the challenges, Israel’s Eden Golan placed fifth overall with the modified song “Hurricane.” This year, Eurovision officials are again preparing for tensions but insist the event’s core mission—to celebrate music—is unchanged.

The contest will be held at St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel, with semifinals on May 13 and 15 and the grand final on May 17. Representing Israel, Raphael carries not just a song, but a story of survival, resilience and tribute to lives lost.

“After everything,” she said, “just standing on that stage is an act of defiance—and of hope.”