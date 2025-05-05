Yuval Raphael carries Nova survival story to Eurovision

( May 5, 2025 / JNS)

Just before departing for Basel, Switzerland, to represent Israel in the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest, Yuval Raphael visited the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on Monday. She was warmly welcomed by President Isaac and first lady Michal Herzog, who praised her courage and spirit.

Raphael, a survivor of the Oct. 7,2023, Hamas massacre at the Supernova music festival, will perform “New Day Will Rise,” a powerful anthem penned by songwriter Keren Peles. She earned her place at Eurovision by winning Season 11 of “The Next Star” television competition and is scheduled to compete in the second semifinal on May 15.

Herzog offered his heartfelt support, saying: “You have a wonderful personality, your story is incredible, and every time I hear the song, my heart swells with pride. We are immensely proud of you and wish you the best of luck in this mission,” according to a press release from the President’s Residence.

Raphael emphasized that simply standing on the Eurovision stage is a profound personal victory. “On the one hand, I’m working as someone who wants to win,” she told the president. “But on the other hand, just being there feels like a victory. I have the privilege to do this.”

That privilege is not to be taken for granted. On that dark Simchat Torah morning 19 months ago, Raphael was dancing with friends at the music festival near the Gaza border when the massacre began. For seven harrowing hours, she hid in a small bomb shelter near Kibbutz Be’eri, lying beneath bodies, pretending to be dead—even after being hit by shrapnel. “I had to step on bodies to get out,” she recalled. “It was unbearable.”

She wrestled with heavy survivor’s guilt. “You ask yourself: ‘Why was I saved and not them?’” she said. “Once I made peace with that, I decided to give my dreams a chance. I got a second shot at life. To let fear hold me back would be dishonoring those who didn’t survive. I have to fly with what I’ve been given.”

The trauma still echoes, but so does her resolve. “We’re coming to win no matter what,” she said. “It feels like training for the Olympics—we’re working around the clock.”

Her participation comes amid intensified scrutiny of Israel’s role in the contest. The European Broadcasting Union recently updated its flag policy, allowing PLO flags and other banners permitted under Swiss law to be displayed in the audience—so long as they are not “associated with hate, terrorism or violence.”

However, all political messaging remains banned on stage, and only national flags are allowed during performances and official events. Violators risk confiscation or removal from the venue.

The European Broadcasting Union’s decision follows calls from activists and broadcasters, including Spain’s RTVE, to ban Israel over the ongoing war in Gaza. The EBU rejected the appeal, affirming that all member broadcasters remain eligible.

Last year’s contest in Malmö, Sweden, saw large protests, security threats, and the disqualification of Israel’s original entry—”October Rain”— for being too political. Despite the challenges, Israel’s Eden Golan placed fifth overall with the modified song “Hurricane.” This year, Eurovision officials are again preparing for tensions but insist the event’s core mission—to celebrate music—is unchanged.

The contest will be held at St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel, with semifinals on May 13 and 15 and the grand final on May 17. Representing Israel, Raphael carries not just a song, but a story of survival, resilience and tribute to lives lost.

“After everything,” she said, “just standing on that stage is an act of defiance—and of hope.”