3,195 to hospital in Israel since ‘Roaring Lion’ began

Israel’s Health Ministry said on Sunday that 3,195 people have been evacuated to hospitals since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.

As of 7 a.m., 81 remain hospitalized—one in critical condition, nine in serious, 10 in moderate and 60 in good condition—with one under medical evaluation.

Over the past 24 hours, hospitals received 108 newly injured people. Two sustained moderate wounds, 96 suffered light injuries, nine were treated for anxiety and one is under evaluation, according to the ministry.

Health officials said many injuries occurred while people were heading to shelter and urged the public to prepare in advance and move safely to protected spaces.