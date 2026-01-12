Abbas undergoes check-ups at Ramallah hospital

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, 90, underwent medical check-ups at Istishari Arab Hospital in the Samaria city of Ramallah on Monday, the P.A.'s Wafa news agency confirmed.

According to Wafa, the P.A. leader underwent routine tests, the results of which were “reassuring,” after which he was released from the hospital.

The Wafa report followed a report by Saudi-based Asharq News that Abbas had been evacuated to a hospital in the city.

Abbas, born Nov. 15, 1935, in the northern Israeli city of Safed, has led the Palestinian Authority—which exercises limited self-government in parts of Judea and Samaria—since 2005, following the election held after Palestine Liberation Organization founder Yasser Arafat’s death.

He was sworn in on Jan. 15, 2005, and is set to enter the 22nd year of what was originally a four-year term on Thursday.

Abbas is also chairman of both the PLO and the Fatah terrorist organizations.