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News   Israel News

Biden to Lapid: ‘US completely devoted to Israel’s security’

“The American public, not just my administration, is completely devoted to your security, without any ifs, ands or buts,” the U.S. president asserts after meeting in Jerusalem with the Israeli prime minister.

Jul. 14, 2022
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Jerusalem on July 14, 2022. Credit: Avishag Shaar-Yashuv/GPO.
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Jerusalem on July 14, 2022. Credit: Avishag Shaar-Yashuv/GPO.

The United States’ commitment to Israel’s security is unwavering, President Joe Biden pledged Thursday during his meeting in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

Biden arrived in Israel on Wednesday evening as part of his first presidential tour of the region. He met with Lapid at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel shortly before noon local time.

In brief remarks to the press following the meeting, Lapid said, “We’re trying to build a coalition that we all need in the Middle East, and we talked about the Iranian threat in order to ensure that Iran won’t have a nuclear weapon. It’s important to the whole world—not just Israel.”

For his part, Biden stressed that the two leaders talked about “how important it was for Israel to be totally integrated into the region, and complete its integration. We are guaranteed—our administration, and I think the vast majority of the American public, not just my administration, is completely devoted to your security, without any ifs, ands or buts—without any doubts about it,” Biden said.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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