Bondi visit leads Herzog’s Australia trip

Israeli President Isaac Herzog began his visit to Australia on Monday at Bondi Beach, the scene of December’s antisemitic terrorist attack.

“On behalf of the State of Israel, I pay tribute to all 15 victims murdered in the deadliest terror attack in Australian history,” he posted on X following his visit to the popular beach town east of Sydney. “From here at Bondi, I embrace the bereaved families, pray for a speedy recovery for all those injured, and express my deepest gratitude to all those heroes who saved innocent lives under fire.”

Here at Bondi Beach in Sydney, the scene of the horrific antisemitic terror attack at a Chanukah celebration in December, I begin my official visit to Australia at the invitation of Governor-General Sam Mostyn, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and the Australian Jewish community.… pic.twitter.com/if3X6VnZAo — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) February 9, 2026

“Standing here at Bondi—an iconic symbol of Australian life, now scarred by the December 14th massacre—I embrace our Australian Jewish sisters and brothers still reeling from this trauma,” the president continued. “I also reach out to the wonderful people of Australia who have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Australian Jews in the aftermath of the attack.”

In a subsequent X post, Israel’s head of state said he was “deeply moved to meet, embrace and speak to thousands of members of Sydney’s incredible Jewish community.

“Amidst the pain of the Bondi attack, the community has shown exceptional strength, spirit and faith,” Herzog tweeted. “We have always felt your deep love for Israel. Tonight, we are here to express Israel’s deep love for all of you.”

I was deeply moved to meet, embrace, and speak to thousands of members of Sydney's incredible Jewish community.

Amidst the pain of the Bondi attack, the community has shown exceptional strength, spirit and faith.

We have always felt your deep love for Israel.

Tonight, we are… pic.twitter.com/fld4TIXN1Z — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) February 9, 2026

His visit—at the invitation of Governor-General Sam Mostyn, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the Australian Jewish community—includes meetings with senior officials and Jewish community leaders across the country.

First lady Michal Herzog is joining him on the five-day trip.

He is the first Israeli head of state to visit Australia since Reuven Rivlin in 2020. Herzog’s father, Chaim Herzog, also visited Australia as Israel’s president in 1986.

In a statement, Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, said Herzog’s visit “will lift the spirits of a pained community.”

Thousands of anti-Israel activists held demonstrations in Sydney and Melbourne on Monday to protest Herzog’s visit.

In Sydney, the protesters chanted slogans including “terrorist—arrest him,” according to Israeli media, and waved Palestinian and Lebanese flags outside City Hall. Some carried posters showing Herzog’s image with the word “terrorist” and banners accusing him of war crimes in Gaza and calling for his arrest or prosecution.

Police clashed with protesters as Herzog began his visit with a memorial ceremony at Bondi Beach. The president later told reporters when asked about the protests that Israel “did not choose this war,” recalling the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks, and urged international cooperation to fight terrorism.

“We did not choose this war. On Oct. 7, Israel was attacked, people were slaughtered, murdered, raped, burned and kidnapped. The message is clear: We must fight terrorism together,” said Herzog.

“My visit to Australia, to all of you, is one of solidarity, strength and sincere friendship from the State of Israel and the people of Israel,” Herzog said in the X post. “Together, we must confront the evils of antisemitism, extremism and terror in Australia and around the world.”