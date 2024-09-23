More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Borrell: Israel ‘spreading terror’ by targeting Hezbollah chiefs

“Indiscriminate method” used in the wave of Hezbollah beeper explosions is “unacceptable,” aimed “to spread terror in Lebanon,” said the outgoing E.U. foreign policy chief.

Sep. 23, 2024
Yossi Lempkowicz
Joseph Borrell Speaks at European Parliament About Aid to Ukraine
European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell speaks to the European Parliament about military aid to Ukraine on Oct. 4, 2022. Credit: European Union via Wikimedia Commons.

Outgoing E.U. foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has condemned last week’s attack on Lebanese terror group Hezbollah, saying that the targeting of mobile communication devices used by the terror group aimed “to spread terror in Lebanon.’’

At least 37 people were killed and more than 3,000 wounded when first pagers, then walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah terrorists exploded in two waves of attacks on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lebanon and Hezbollah say Israel carried out the attack, but Jerusalem has not claimed responsibility.

Hezbollah’s “military wing” has been on the E.U. list of proscribed terrorist groups since 2013.

“The indiscriminate method used is unacceptable due to the inevitable and heavy collateral damages among civilians, and the broader consequences for the entire population, including fear and terror, and the collapse of hospitals,” said Borrell on Tuesday.

“Even if the attacks seem to have been targeted, they had heavy, indiscriminate collateral damages among civilians: several children are among the victims. I consider this situation extremely worrying. I can only condemn these attacks that endanger the security and stability of Lebanon, and increase the risk of escalation in the region,” said Borrell in the statement.

The following day, Borrell issued a similar statement on the new series of explosions across Lebanon. “Whoever is behind these attacks aims to spread terror in Lebanon. I join U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk’s assessment of the incident and the call for an independent investigation,” he said.

Two weeks ago, Borrell canceled a planned trip to Israel after Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said he would not be allowed to make the visit official.

Borrell had sent a letter to Israel’s Foreign Ministry announcing his intention to visit Israel on 14 and 15 September, but Jerusalem rejected those dates and called on him to coordinate a visit in late October, which would come after his term in Brussels concludes.

Borrell is to be succeeded by former Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who will take over the post of E.U. High Representative for foreign affairs and security policy in November.

Borrell has been a harsh critic of Israel’s military operation against Hamas in Gaza and policies toward the Palestinians in general, at times making incendiary remarks that have drawn rebukes from Israeli officials.

Late last month, Borrell said that he had asked the E.U. member states if they would consider imposing sanctions on Israeli ministers. But it was unlikely that all the 27 EU member states would agree to levy such sanctions, as unanimity is required for such sanctions.

In March, he accused Israel of “provoking famine” in the Gaza Strip, claiming that the Israel Defense Forces was using starvation as a “weapon of war.”

“Gaza was before the war the greatest open-air prison. Today, it is the greatest open-air graveyard,” Borrell claimed in separate comments. “A graveyard for tens of thousands of people, and also a graveyard for many of the most important principles of humanitarian law.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Katz has called Borrell “an antisemitic Israel-hater who leads a campaign against Israel like the greatest antisemites in history.” Katz added: “Instead of acting against the Iranian axis of evil, he joins forces with them.”

Katz also accused the E.U. foreign policy chief of harboring long-standing bias against Israel, regularly pushing for resolutions and sanctions within the European Union. However, according to Katz, these efforts have been blocked by most E.U. member states.

“There’s a difference between legitimate criticism and policy disagreements between friends and the hateful, antisemitic campaign Borrell is leading against Israel—akin to the greatest antisemites in history,” said Katz.

“Instead of addressing the Iranian threat to European security,” Borrell has “sided with them in promoting anti-Israel initiatives,’’ said Katz.

Hezbollah Defense and Security
Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz is the Editor-in-Chief of European Jewish Press and Senior Media Advisor at the Europe Israel Press Association. A political science and diplomacy graduate, he is a passionate advocate for Israel, frequently appearing on radio, television, and in print to provide analysis and counter media bias. Discover his insights on European-Israeli relations, policies, and diplomacy.
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin