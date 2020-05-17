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News   Israel News

Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home

Israeli Foreign Ministry confirms the death of Du Wei, 58, who served as China’s ambassador to Ukraine before being assigned to Israel.

May. 17, 2020
Chinese Ambassador to Israel Du Wei. Source: Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Chinese Ambassador to Israel Du Wei. Source: Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Chinese Ambassador to Israel Du Wei was found dead in his Herzliya home on Sunday morning, Israel’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed.

The Israel Police have launched an investigation into his death. No foul play is suspected, said a source close to the investigation.

According to initial reports, residence staff found Wei dead in his bed with no signs of violence. According to Israel’s Magen David Adom, the cause of death appears to have been a cardiac incident.

The 58-year-old envoy arrived in Israel in February. He had served as the Chinese ambassador to Ukraine prior to receiving his appointment to Israel.

Wei is survived by his wife and a son. The two were not with him in Israel.

There was no immediate comment from Chinese officials.

A version of this article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Israeli Foreign Policy
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