More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Some New York City rabbis plan to welcome Shavuot by discussing current issues, others sticking to revelation

Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove, of Park Avenue Synagogue, told JNS that he will address “Yizkor, memory and revelation,” rather than politics, during Shavuot morning services.

May 21, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Tikkun Leil Shavuot at Manhattan's Marlene Meyerson JCC
Tikkun Leil Shavuot at the JCC of Manhattan. Credit: Courtesy of Marlene Meyerson JCC.
( May 21, 2026 / JNS )

Rabbis in New York City plan to address a wide range of topics on Shavuot, a two-day holiday marking the receipt of the Torah at Mount Sinai that begins at nightfall on Thursday and during which many Jews stay up all night studying religious texts.

Some intend to preach about current politics in Israel as it affects liberal Jews, while others plan to stick strictly to the traditional theme of divine revelation.

Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove, of Park Avenue Synagogue, a Conservative congregation, told JNS that he will address “Yizkor, memory and revelation,” rather than politics, during Shavuot morning services.

Rabbi Michelle Dardashti, of Kane Street Synagogue, an egalitarian Conservative congregation, told JNS that she intends to speak about what it means to stand together at Sinai at this moment when she addresses attendees at Shavuot Across Brooklyn, hosted by Congregation Beth Elohim, a Reform synagogue.

Shavuot Across Brooklyn brings together most of Brownstone Brooklyn’s congregations and will offer 40 learning sessions.

On Shavuot morning, Kane Street plans to welcome a new Torah scroll, commissioned by a longtime member whose grandfather was a sofer, or Torah scribe, and who was murdered in the Holocaust. It will be the first new Torah welcomed by the synagogue in half a century, according to Dardashti.

“In the wake of rising violent antisemitism and Islamophobia, I pray that this Torah will indeed be a source of healing, tikkun, through which we will raise up love,” she told JNS. “Love of Torah, love for ourselves and other Jews and for all of God’s creatures.”

Among the topics listed at a Marlene Meyerson Jewish Community Center of Manhattan gathering for Shavuot are “the fight for Israel’s democracy.”

Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Debra Nussbaum Cohen Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Debra Nussbaum Cohen is the New York correspondent for JNS.org. She is an award-winning journalist, who has written about Jewish issues for The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and New York magazine, as well as many Jewish publications. She is also author of Celebrating Your New Jewish Daughter: Creating Jewish Ways to Welcome Baby Girls into the Covenant.
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. Capitol Building
U.S. News
Senate panel advances Intelligence Authorization Act
“The bill will continue to return our intelligence agencies back to their core mission: the collection of clandestine foreign intelligence to protect our homeland,” said Sen. Tom Cotton.
May 21, 2026
Skokie Police Chief Jesse Barnes presents hate crimes data at the Human Relations Commission, May 20, 2026. Credit: Chicago Jewish Alliance.
U.S. News
More than half of Skokie bias cases in 2025 targeted Jews, police report for Chicago suburb finds
“There’s much that goes into a security-layered approach, and as far as I’m concerned, you can never have too many layers,” the village’s police chief told JNS.
May 21, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
U.S. Department of Justice
U.S. News
Trump admin challenges injunction lifting sanctions on Francesa Albanese
Removing sanctions on the anti-Israel United Nations adviser “will undermine important national security and foreign policy interests of the United States,” the Justice Department said.
May 21, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
United Nations Building
Israel News
Do what it takes to disarm Hamas, Gaza envoy to Board of Peace tells UN Security Council
“Reconstruction financing will not follow where weapons have not been laid down,” warned Nickolay Mladenov, amid a stalled peace process he largely blamed on the Gazan terror group.
May 21, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz at a Campaign Rally in 2024
U.S. News
Lesson from 2024 shouldn’t be that Kamala Harris’s pro-Israel stance lost her the presidential election, DMFI says
Regardless of the findings of a recent Democratic National Committee “autopsy” report, a “majority of Americans, including Democrats, support the U.S.-Israel relationship,” Brian Romick, of Democratic Majority for Israel, told JNS.
May 21, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Graffiti is seen on the windows of DG Bodyworks in Cavendish, Vt., on May 20, 2026 (the Vermont State Police has partially redacted a profanity that appears on the window at right). Credit: Vermont State Police.
U.S. News
Jewish-owned yoga studio in Vermont vandalized with anti-Israel graffiti
Anti-Israel graffiti was spray-painted over Israeli flags displayed in the storefront windows, police said.
May 21, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Think Twice
America’s rageful Jacobins are the real threat to democracy
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Jonathan Turley, Ep. 223
May. 21, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
A dangerous dividing line
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
Trump is not a potted plant
Mitchell Bard