Senate panel advances Intelligence Authorization Act

The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence voted on Thursday to advance the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2027.

The measure includes provisions to refocus intelligence agencies on foreign intelligence, international terrorism and foreign threats to the homeland, prohibits procurement of products and services made in China and establishes a task force to monitor indications of possible Chinese military aggression toward Taiwan.

It would also expand oversight of the intelligence community’s use of artificial intelligence and bar intelligence employees and contractors with security clearances from using nonpublic information for prediction-market betting.

Additional provisions would require reviews of foreign real estate transactions near intelligence facilities, extend authorities protecting CIA facilities from unmanned aircraft systems and ensure continued intelligence support to U.S. allies, including Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan.

The panel voted 14-3 to advance the measure out of committee.

“I’d like to thank my colleagues for their work on this bill, which will keep America safe and make our intelligence agencies more transparent and efficient,” stated Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), chair of the committee. “The bill will continue to return our intelligence agencies back to their core mission: the collection of clandestine foreign intelligence to protect our homeland.”

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), vice chairman of the panel, said that he is proud of the bipartisan legislation.

“This year’s IAA enhances support to and oversight of the intelligence community’s use of artificial intelligence to ensure that this powerful technology keeps America safe without creating unexpected vulnerabilities,” he stated. “The bill also ensures continued support to America’s allies and partners, including Ukraine.”