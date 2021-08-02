More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

CNN’s Fareed Zakaria issues on-air apology to JCPA head Dore Gold for erroneous report

“Facts and the pursuit of truth are important things in the work I do, so it was important that this mistake be corrected,” says the former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations.

Aug. 2, 2021
CNNs Fareed Zakaria. Source: Facebook.
CNNs Fareed Zakaria. Source: Facebook.

Fareed Zakaria, the anchor of CNN’s popular “GPS” international news show, has apologized to Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs president Dore Gold for an erroneous report in his show.

On July 25, during an interview with King Abdullah of Jordan, Zakaria claimed that Gold, former director-general of the Israeli Foreign Ministry and former Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, said “Jordan needs to start thinking of itself as the Palestinian state. In other words, there is a two-state solution. The Palestinian state is Jordan.”

Zakaria also tweeted the alleged statement on his personal account, which was cited widely in the Jordanian press.

Gold set the record straight immediately, tweeting, “Zakaria is reporting fake news. I never said these things. If Zakaria had read my articles published in Israel about the importance of the Hashemite Kingdom to Israel, he would understand that I also view the stability of the Hashemite Kingdom as an anchoring element for Israel and the entire region.”

Zakaria offered a televised apology during his Aug. 1 broadcast, saying, “On last week’s show, I asked King Abdullah about the concept that there would be no stand-alone Palestine state in the future that but instead his nation, Jordan, would become de facto Palestine state. I said the idea had been recently mentioned by longtime Israeli diplomat Dore Gold. I was wrong. Many have talked about that concept, but not Ambassador Gold. I apologize for that error.”

Gold responded: “Facts and the pursuit of truth are important things in the work I do, so it was important that this mistake be corrected.”

This report first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Defense and Security Media
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin