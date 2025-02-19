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News   Israel News

‘Days of heartbreak': Israel prepares to receive fallen hostages

The identification process is expected to take hours and involve numerous experts. Professionals advise avoiding overexposure to distressing images.

Feb. 19, 2025
Maytal Yasur Beit-Or
Hamas Hands Over Hostages From Gaza
Hamas terrorists hand over three male Israeli hostages to the Red Cross, as part of the ceasefire agreement between Jerusalem and the Islamist group, in Deir al-Balah, the Gaza Strip, on Feb. 8, 2025. Photo by Ali Hassan/Flash90.

On Thursday morning, Israel is set to enter a new and highly sensitive stage in the hostage release negotiations. For the first time since Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas is expected to return the bodies of hostages.

The Israeli healthcare system and the National Center of Forensic Medicine are preparing to receive the fallen, while mental health organizations are gearing up to address the emotional impact on the families and the public.

The Red Cross will take custody of the bodies from Hamas at a designated transfer point and hand them over to the Israel Defense Forces. A full military ceremony will be conducted inside the Strip by a rabbi, who will recite Psalms and recite the Kaddish mourning prayer.

They will then be airlifted to the National Center of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv, where experts will conduct examinations to confirm identification and attempt to determine the cause and time of death.

The forensic identification process will include imaging scans, DNA sample analyses and comparisons with existing medical records, such as dental X-rays. This process is expected to take several hours.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which represents the families of many of the captives, has urged the public to refrain from spreading rumors and to avoid contacting the families regarding the matter.

“An emotional roller coaster”

Throughout the war, the forensic institute has received the bodies of hostages recovered from Gaza during military operations. In the early months of the conflict, the IDF’s rabbinical unit operated a special identification center at the Shura military base.

“We are bracing for the heartbreak we know awaits us in the coming days. This period has been an emotional roller coaster,” said Dr. Shiri Daniels of the ERAN mental health support organization, which provides assistance via phone and online. “We experience moments of relief alongside deep loss and mourning. This is a prolonged national trauma,” she added. Since the war began, ERAN has handled 437,856 calls and is preparing to expand its support lines.

David Koren, ERAN’s CEO, warns of the emotional toll: “We don’t know what we’re about to witness. This situation is drawing people from multiple circles of connection—direct and indirect—to seek mental health support. There is no precedent for an event of this scale.”

Dr. Einat Yahna, head of rehabilitation at the Hostage and Missing Families Forum’s health division, explains that the release of hostages triggers intense reactions: “For families whose loved ones are not on the release list, for families of the fallen hostages, and even for those who have already buried their loved ones, each development is another emotional upheaval.

“The hostages who returned alive brought signs of life [of other captives], which sparked both joy and anxiety among families still waiting for news. These families live in a constant state of uncertainty. On one hand, the signs of life provided a glimmer of hope, but on the other, they increased the anxiety level. Some families, whose loved ones have not been declared dead, are living in deep fear. We’ve learned that even the process of receiving tragic news is deeply unsettling and unclear, unlike the standard military protocol for handling loss.”

Coping mechanisms

The psychological impact may manifest in physical, emotional and cognitive symptoms, including difficulty concentrating, irritability, confusion, sleep disturbances, headaches and muscle tension. “There’s no single right way to cope with loss and death,” said Daniels. “On one hand, avoiding the subject entirely comes with emotional costs. On the other, it is important not to become consumed by grief.”

Regarding children and teenagers, experts recommend discussing the situation with them before they encounter distressing footage. “It’s crucial to provide age-appropriate information,” said Daniels. “Tell them that difficult images and reports are expected and that they do not have to watch every video sent to them. Encourage them to express their thoughts and feelings, while avoiding dismissive comments that undermine their fear or sadness.”

Dr. Yahna concluded: “The coming days will be incredibly difficult. We must rise above the immediate pain and understand that this is a necessary step toward closing the collective trauma of the hostage crisis. Only certainty can help move from paralysis to healing.”

Ran Reznik and Hanan Greenwood contributed to this article.

This is an edited version of a story originally published by Israel Hayom.

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