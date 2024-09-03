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News   Israel News

Double tragedy: Israeli family loses father and daughter to terror

Roni Shakuri was fatally shot in a terror attack near Hebron—his daughter Mor died battling terrorists at the Sderot police station on Oct. 7.

Sep. 3, 2024
Israel Police First Sgt. Major Roni Shakuri and his daughter Israel Police Master Sgt. Mor Shakuri. Credit: Courtesy.
Israel Police First Sgt. Major Roni Shakuri and his daughter Israel Police Master Sgt. Mor Shakuri. Credit: Courtesy.

First Sgt. Roni Shakuri has been identified as one of three police officers killed in a shooting attack in Judea on Sunday.

His daughter, Master Sgt. Mor Shakuri, lost her life defending the Sderot police station during the Hamas Oct. 7 onslaught on the northwestern Negev.

Sunday’s attack took place near Hebron, where terrorists opened fire on an Israeli vehicle. Israel Defense Forces launched an extensive search operation in the area after discovering an abandoned vehicle suspected to belong to the attackers.

Two officers died on the scene. Magen David paramedics evacuated Roni Shakuri to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva, where he succumbed to his wounds.

The Shakuri family is grappling with an unimaginable double tragedy.

Mor’s sister Sapir Shitrit, 31, shared her grief: “Mor was my best friend. She was always there for me, standing by my side during the toughest moments.”

She continued, “Mor was engaged to be married, and I was looking forward to celebrating at her wedding, which was planned for this June.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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