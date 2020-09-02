Eilat beaches closed after Jordanian swims across border

Dozens of Israel Police officers and soldiers, as well as police sappers, were scrambled to Eilat’s southern beachfront on Wednesday to evacuate vacationers and sweep the area for a Jordanian citizen suspected of having infiltrated Israel by swimming across the border from Aqaba.

Beaches and diving clubs were ordered to shut down, and the area was cordoned off for protection.

The Jordanian citizen was located and arrested.

No one was hurt, and hee was not in possession of a weapon.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.