Endangered whale shark spotted off Eilat coast

A massive whale shark stretching nearly 20 feet in length was spotted gliding through the waters of Eilat’s coral reserve last week.

Local driving instructor Sagi David Kabra, who captured the sighting, said, “I was leading a freediving session in the coral reserve when I suddenly spotted the whale shark. It was an incredibly moving experience.

“Over the past five years, I’ve been fortunate to have many such encounters in the gulf, but it had been about six months since my last sighting. I’d been eagerly waiting to see one again. This magical moment lasted about three and a half minutes.”

During one such sighting, Kabra saw the adult whale shark accompanied by two precious baby sharks.

According to Kabra, these massive fish often venture close to the shore in search of food, which is why he cautioned to “let them move freely and avoid touching them. There’s also a strict prohibition against harming them with any watercraft.”

As the largest fish in the world, the whale shark cuts an impressive figure but poses no threat to humans. In Israel, these gentle giants are protected species, reflecting their global status as endangered. The International Union for Conservation of Nature has listed them in its Red List of threatened species.

To put their size into perspective, the largest accurately measured whale shark was a staggering 41.5 feet long and tipped the scales at more than 47,400 pounds.

Many divers are drawn to these peaceful creatures, often swimming alongside them and even hitching short rides. Whale sharks have been spotted in various locations worldwide, including the Red Sea. However, their population is facing a worrying decline due to commercial and recreational hunting practices.

The whale shark’s story in modern science began in April 1828 when it was first identified off the coast of South Africa. Its name is a nod to both its impressive size and unusual feeding technique—filtering tiny organisms from the water, much like the largest mammals of the sea, whales.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.