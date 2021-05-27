More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Filmmaker gets Portland students to donate to fake Hamas group

“Think the woke are not anti-Semitic? Think again,” says conservative filmmaker Avi Horowitz.

May. 27, 2021
Portland State University, 2014. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Portland State University, 2014. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Conservative filmmaker Ami Horowitz released a video this week showing students at Portland State University donating money to a faux Hamas group.

Claiming to work for American Friends for Hamas—a group that does not exist—Horowitz approached students and asked for their support.

“We’re not your father’s terror organization. We’ve kind of evolved beyond that, still kind of what we do but we’ve kind of rebuilt and rebranded ourselves, and you know, Hamas is where it’s at!” he says.

He also told students that American Friends for Hamas is looking to bankroll attacks against Israeli “cafes, schools—you know, soft targets,” and that all Hamas has is “suicide bombers,” calling them the “poor man’s F-15.” Horowitz also told students that “we’re looking to wipe Israel off the map” and “we’re looking to destroy Israel.”

Several students, all of whom had their faces blurred out, can be seen making donations to the fake American Friends for Hamas group.

One student said, “I’ve actually been learning in this last school year about everything that’s going on over there, so I like the sound of what you’re doing. It sounds like it’s the right thing to do.” Another student said he was “totally against the Israeli genocide.” Other students said “good luck” and that it would be “wonderful” to check out the fake Hamas group’s website.

“Think the woke are not antisemitic? Think again,” Horowitz wrote in his tweet of the video. “Watch me raise money for Hamas to kill Jews from students in Portland!”

This article was first published by the Jewish Journal.

Hamas Anti-Israel Bias Arts and Entertainment
EXPLORE JNS
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin