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Herzog receives credentials from Fiji, Thai ambassadors

Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomed the first-ever ambassador of Fiji and the new envoy from Thailand.

Feb. 3, 2026
JNS Staff
President Isaac Herzog receiving the first-ever residential Ambassador of Fiji to Israel Jesoni Vitusagavulu, Feb. 3, 2026. Credit: Maayan Toaf/GPO.
President Isaac Herzog receiving the first-ever residential Ambassador of Fiji to Israel Jesoni Vitusagavulu, Feb. 3, 2026. Credit: Maayan Toaf/GPO.
( Feb. 3, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday received the diplomatic credentials of the new ambassadors to Israel of Fiji and Thailand in formal ceremonies at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

Welcoming Fiji’s envoy, Jesoni Vitusagavulu, Herzog said, “I am honored to welcome the first-ever ambassador of Fiji to Israel in Jerusalem.”

Herzog congratulated the Pacific island nation on its decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem, calling it a historic milestone in bilateral relations.

“This is a fantastic moment, and we are very moved. Fiji is a dear friend of Israel, and we pray for and love your country. The future of so many important global issues depends on the Pacific region, including in the maritime sphere, climate, and energy,” he said.

Vitusagavulu conveyed the best wishes of the people of Fiji, stating, “I am honored to be the first resident ambassador of Fiji to Israel. We share our prayers for security and peace for Israel, and we stand together with Israel.”

President Isaac Herzog received the diplomatic credentials of the new Ambassador of Thailand Boonyarit Vichienpuntu, Feb. 3, 2026. Credit: Maayan Toaf/GPO.
President Isaac Herzog received the diplomatic credentials of the new Ambassador of Thailand Boonyarit Vichienpuntu, Feb. 3, 2026. Credit: Maayan Toaf/GPO.

Herzog also received the credentials of Thailand’s new ambassador, Boonyarit Vichienpuntu, and praised the strong ties between the two countries, highlighting opportunities to expand cooperation in innovation, agriculture and tourism.

“Israelis love Thailand. During the war, due to the tragedies that occurred, Thai citizens resident in Israel became a part of our family,” Herzog said, referring to the 46 Thai workers killed during the Gaza conflict.

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