IDF chief hails ‘unprecedented work’ by US partners

Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, on Friday praised America’s “unprecedented work” in the war against Iran, speaking during a meeting with U.S. military commanders.

Zamir spoke during a visit to a logistics center in central Israel of the IDF Technology and Logistics Directorate, together with the directorate’s commander, Maj. Gen. Rami Abudraham, and other officers.

Technology and Logistics Directorate officers briefed Zamir on the logistical support effort for “Operation Roaring Lion.”

“I convey my deepest condolences for the six lives lost,” the IDF chief said, referencing the American service members who have died since the U.S. military launched “Operation Epic Fury” on Feb. 28.

“Our partners in the United States are doing unprecedented work in this historic operation,” said Zamir.

“We have been in an existential war for over two years. People of the Technology and Logistics Directorate, you are providing the infrastructure for conducting this war and for the IDF’s achievements within it. Every one of you is a significant part of our achievements. I deeply appreciate your hard work around the clock. I trust you,” the general said.