IDF chief: New strategy focused on possibility of surprise war

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir told local leaders Tuesday that Israel’s ability to fight future wars depends on home-front preparedness, and that the military is enhancing readiness for a potential surprise conflict.

Speaking at the “Leaders on the Home Front” conference alongside Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and Home Front Command Chief Maj. Gen. Shay Kalper, Zamir said the military is developing a new strategy focused on the possibility of a surprise war and has drawn operational lessons from the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre.

Zamir said the army has revised alert levels and operational orders, addressed gaps and now launches offensive measures against emerging threats along Israel’s borders. He vowed that no terrorist or proxy groups would be allowed to “wallow” on the frontier.

He praised local authorities and the Home Front Command for their joint response during “Operation Rising Lion,” the 12-day war against Iran in June, saying their work “on the front line of the home front” gives the IDF the quiet it needs to act where necessary.

“We will know how to prepare and act in the face of various developments, we are preparing for surprises. Preparedness for war is our compass; we act at all times to safeguard the security of the state and its citizens,” said Zamir.

Kalper called the Israeli home front “the strongest in the world” and said the conference aimed to boost readiness, incorporate lessons from recent municipal debriefings and prepare professional, courageous leaders for all scenarios.

“We are in a historic period; we are dealing with challenges we have not experienced in the past, and you are the leaders,” he said, adding that “the home front has become the frontline, and professional, courageous leadership is needed here, and we are preparing for all scenarios.

“The common basis for all of us is partnership. The Home Front Command is at the front, with everyone together; that is how we will be able to save lives,” said Kalper.