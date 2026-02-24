IDF launches multi-day counter-terrorism op in southern Samaria

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday launched a multi-day counter-terrorism operation in the Binyamin region of southern Samaria, according to a message sent to residents of nearby communities.

“Yesterday (Monday), an operation by IDF soldiers began in the villages of Turmus Aya, Sinjil, and Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, and is expected to continue in the coming days,” the municipality of Eli announced.

“During the operation, increased movement of security forces may be felt in the area, and gunfire and explosions may be heard,” the Israeli community, which is located between Sinjil and Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, said in the announcement to its some 4,790 residents.

The raids were part of a “proactive and planned operation aimed at restoring security and order in the area,” according to the notice.

Earlier this month, an Israeli woman sustained light wounds when her vehicle was stoned near Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya. For some 0.6 miles, Israel’s Route 60 north-south road passes by the schools of the Arab village, and such attacks have again surged in recent weeks.

On Jan. 31, Israel Defense Forces soldiers fired on three Palestinians who had attacked them with stones near Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, eliminating one terrorist, during a military operation in the area.

The Binyamin Regional Council noted that due to repeated stonings, the army decided to close the main access road to Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya.

The IDF previously closed off the entrance to Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya in late June, following repeated terrorist attacks emanating from the town.

That blockade came after Jewish residents of the area organized daily prayer rallies outside the Arab village in protest against the attacks.

Palestinian terrorists targeted Israeli Jews in Judea and Samaria at least 5,051 times in 2025, according to figures published by the Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) NGO this month.

Twenty-four Israelis were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2025, and more than 400 others were wounded, the NGO said in its annual report.

The data, which were cross-checked against official data from the Jewish state’s security agencies, included 3,299 instances of rock-throwing, 458 attacks with Molotov cocktails, 655 attempts to blind drivers with laser pointers, 286 explosive charges and 19 terrorist shooting assaults.