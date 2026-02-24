More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF launches multi-day counter-terrorism op in southern Samaria

“Increased movement of security forces may be felt in the area, and gunfire and explosions may be heard,” local residents were told.

Feb. 24, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF launches multi-day counter-terrorism op in southern Samaria

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Israeli soldiers guard a bus stop on Route 60 near the entrance to the Israeli community of Ofra in Samaria, Dec. 16, 2018. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Israeli soldiers guard a bus stop on Route 60 near the entrance to the Israeli community of Ofra in Samaria, Dec. 16, 2018. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday launched a multi-day counter-terrorism operation in the Binyamin region of southern Samaria, according to a message sent to residents of nearby communities.

“Yesterday (Monday), an operation by IDF soldiers began in the villages of Turmus Aya, Sinjil, and Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, and is expected to continue in the coming days,” the municipality of Eli announced.

“During the operation, increased movement of security forces may be felt in the area, and gunfire and explosions may be heard,” the Israeli community, which is located between Sinjil and Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, said in the announcement to its some 4,790 residents.

The raids were part of a “proactive and planned operation aimed at restoring security and order in the area,” according to the notice.

Earlier this month, an Israeli woman sustained light wounds when her vehicle was stoned near Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya. For some 0.6 miles, Israel’s Route 60 north-south road passes by the schools of the Arab village, and such attacks have again surged in recent weeks.

On Jan. 31, Israel Defense Forces soldiers fired on three Palestinians who had attacked them with stones near Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, eliminating one terrorist, during a military operation in the area.

The Binyamin Regional Council noted that due to repeated stonings, the army decided to close the main access road to Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya.

The IDF previously closed off the entrance to Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya in late June, following repeated terrorist attacks emanating from the town.

That blockade came after Jewish residents of the area organized daily prayer rallies outside the Arab village in protest against the attacks.

Palestinian terrorists targeted Israeli Jews in Judea and Samaria at least 5,051 times in 2025, according to figures published by the Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) NGO this month.

Twenty-four Israelis were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2025, and more than 400 others were wounded, the NGO said in its annual report.

The data, which were cross-checked against official data from the Jewish state’s security agencies, included 3,299 instances of rock-throwing, 458 attacks with Molotov cocktails, 655 attempts to blind drivers with laser pointers, 286 explosive charges and 19 terrorist shooting assaults.

Judea and Samaria Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin