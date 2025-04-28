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News   Israel News

Iran claims to have thwarted ‘extensive and complex’ cyberattack

The attack was one of the most serious ever against the country’s infrastructure, according to Iran’s deputy minister of communications.

Apr. 28, 2025
Iranians pass by the recently repainted, famous anti-American mural that depicts the U.S. flag with bombs and skulls in Tehran, Iran, on April 10, 2025. Photo by Mohammadali Najib/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
Iranians pass by the recently repainted, famous anti-American mural that depicts the U.S. flag with bombs and skulls in Tehran, Iran, on April 10, 2025. Photo by Mohammadali Najib/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.

Iran’s deputy minister of communications reported on Monday that the country had thwarted one of the largest-scale cyber attacks ever carried out against its infrastructure, according to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“By the grace of God and thanks to the efforts of the technical security teams at the Infrastructure Communications Company and the Ministry of Communications, yesterday one of the most extensive and complex cyberattacks against national infrastructure was detected and preventive measures were taken,” said Bahzad Akhbari, CEO of Iran’s Infrastructure Communications Company, according to the report.

The announcement comes just two days after an explosion rocked Iran’s strategic Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, located across from the Strait of Hormuz. While Tehran has not cast blame for the incident, the explosion, which claimed dozens of lives, is considered highly unusual, drawing comparisons to the deadly Beirut Port blast of August 2020.

An aerial view of heavy smoke rising at the scene of an explosion that took place a day earlier at the Shahid Rajaee port dock, near Bandar Abbas, Iran, on April 27, 2025. Photo by Iranian Presidency / Handout/Getty Images.
BANDAR ABBAS, IRAN - APRIL 27: An aerial view of heavy smoke rising from the scene of an explosion that took place a day earlier at the Shahid Rajaee Port dock, southwest of Bandar Abbas in the Iranian province of Hormozgan, on April 27, 2025 near Bandar Abbas, Iran. The explosion killed more than forty people and injured more than a thousand others. (Photo by Iranian Presidency / Handout/Getty Images)

Iranian authorities reported that the explosion likely occurred in a chemical container, but did not specify its contents. According to reports, more than 40 people were killed and over 1,000 injured in the blast.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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