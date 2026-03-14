Iranian cluster munition injures boy, man in Eilat

Iran continued to fire ballistic missiles at Israel throughout Saturday, with a cluster munition warhead lightly wounding two civilians in the southernmost city of Eilat.

The missile was likely intercepted by Israel’s air-defense system, but its fragments dropped in seven locations in Eilat, Ynet reported.

A boy, 12, and a man, 39, were taken to the city’s Yoseftal Medical Center.

The Magen David Adom national emergency health service initially reported that the boy was in moderate-to-serious condition. Yoseftal Medical Center later clarified that victims were admitted with light injuries.

The boy and man were hit while outside of protected spaces, according to Ynet.

The report cited Ben Avital, the 39-year-old, saying, “I was out walking the dogs and we received an early warning. We wanted to get into a bomb shelter, but I didn’t manage to reach one in time. So I took cover in a private parking area.

“It just fell on me and the dogs. They’re stitching up my forehead and I probably broke my foot. I managed to save one dog. Their names are Tzili and Gili. I managed to save Tzili. Right now they’re fighting for Gili’s life at the veterinarian.”

Emergency personnel, including police sappers and rescue teams, were dispatched to the area to handle any unexploded ordnance and interceptor parts, the Israel Police said in a statement.

“Searches are ongoing with the aim of locating additional items and removing any danger to the public,” the statement read.

According to Israel’s public broadcaster Kan, a civilian managed to capture on camera one of the hits in Eilat.

השיגור לאילת: תיעוד של פגיעת חימוש מצרר בעיר@Itsik_zuarets pic.twitter.com/mUUyB8qNF4 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 14, 2026

Images posted online showed a devastated house, apparently from one of the impacts.

Iran has fired missiles at Israel on at least seven occasions over the past 24 hours, the Israel Defense Forces said on Saturday evening.

The military has decided as a policy not to disclose the specific number of missiles fired in each barrage. It was reported that the total number of missiles was in the single digits.