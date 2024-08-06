Foreign ministers from Islamic countries will gather in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for an “extraordinary” meeting “to discuss the continued crimes of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people.”

The meeting was called by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation at the behest of Tehran, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

Among the “crimes” listed in the OIC’s announcement on its website are the killing of Hamas politburo head Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, and Israel’s “aggressions against the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Also on the agenda are the supposed “atrocities” committed by Israel against the Palestinian people, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

The OIC represents 57 states and presents itself as “the voice of the Muslim world.”

Iran holds Israel responsible for Haniyeh’s assassination, although Israel has not taken responsibility for it. Iran has sworn to retaliate, with Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promising a “harsh response.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his counterparts from the G7 countries on Sunday that Iran and its Lebanese terror proxy Hezbollah could attack Israel at any time.

However, President Joe Biden was told during a briefing in the White House Situation Room on Monday that the timing and nature of the attacks was still not clear, according to Axios.