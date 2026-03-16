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News   Israel News

Israel denies interceptor shortage, suspects Iran planted story

The IDF has sufficient interceptor missiles of all types, officials say.

Mar. 16, 2026
Danny Zaken

Israel denies interceptor shortage, suspects Iran planted story

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An Iron Dome aerial-defense battery. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
An Iron Dome aerial-defense battery. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Israel has flatly denied a report claiming the IDF told Washington its interceptor missile stockpile was running dry, calling it a “complete fake” and suggesting the story may have originated with Iran or one of its proxies.

According to three Israeli officials familiar with the situation, the IDF has a sufficient number of interceptor missiles of all types. The stockpile is continuously replenished through round-the-clock production at defense industry facilities in Israel and abroad.

Ongoing dialogue and coordination between Israel and the United States covers this issue, as it does all other aspects of the war the two countries are fighting shoulder to shoulder. Because production is a joint effort, the Americans also make extensive use of a range of interceptor missiles across various systems, including Iron Dome, Arrow and David’s Sling.

One of the officials stressed that since there is no shortage of interceptors, no such update was ever conveyed to the Americans. He added that it was not an unreasonable assumption to treat the report as one planted by Iran or one of its allies. The source of the story was Semafor.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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