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News   Israel News

Israel has lowest work-absence rate among 28 countries

Research by the U.K.-based Small Business Prices reveals that Israeli citizens take fewer sick days than European counterparts.

Mar. 17, 2022
Taking a sick day, Nov. 17, 2019. Illustrative photo by Chen Leopold/Flash90.
Taking a sick day, Nov. 17, 2019. Illustrative photo by Chen Leopold/Flash90.

Over the past few years, the world has been thrown into a state of uncertainty as it battles the coronavirus pandemic. Which countries had the highest absence rate from work due to sickness during this time?

New research by the U.K.-based Small Business Prices reveals that Israeli workers took fewer sick days than did workers in any of the other 27 countries studied.

Israeli citizens took an average of 3.9 days off per year due to illness. Germany, the country with the highest work-absence rate according to the research, took 18.3 sick days per year.

The United Kingdom is second only to Israel with 4.4 sick days per worker annually.

The report’s authors opine that Israel’s achievement may be attributable to the strong Israeli work ethic, but add that there could be a less positive reason.

“The average salary in Israel is also typically lower than that of Europe and North America and the cost of living is higher than many other countries. Although the government covers sick leave, employees do not get 100% of their wages. All these factors could affect work absence as Israelis may not be able to afford missing work.”

They conclude: “There are many factors that affect absence rates from work due to sickness; however, there has been an overall decrease in sickness leave since the pandemic started in 2020, where working from home became the norm. As the world continues to fluctuate between working environments, we expect these statistics to continue to change.”

The full report is available here.

This article was first published by Israel21c.

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