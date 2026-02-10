Israel hits Hamas terrorists in Gaza after ceasefire violation

Israeli forces carried out strikes against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip after what the military called a “blatant” violation of the ceasefire by the terrorist group, after Hamas gunmen on Monday emerged from a tunnel in eastern Rafah and opened fire on troops.

The Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said on Tuesday that the targeted terrorists were involved in several plots against Israeli soldiers and the state.

“The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against any attempt by the terror organizations in the Gaza Strip to carry out attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel,” the statement concluded.

No Israeli casualties were reported in Monday’s incident in southern Gaza, in which troops killed the four Palestinian terrorists who had opened fire at them.

“Four armed terrorists exited an underground tunnel shaft and fired toward IDF troops operating in the Rafah area,” the IDF said in an English-language statement.

“Following identification, the troops eliminated the terrorists,” the army added. “IDF troops are continuing to operate in the area to locate and eliminate all the terrorists that are in the underground infrastructure.”

Indonesia preparing peacekeeping mission to Gaza

Indonesia’s army chief said the military has begun preparing specialized troops, including engineers and medical teams, for a possible peacekeeping deployment to Gaza, while stressing that the mission and troop numbers have yet to be finalized, Indonesian online news site Serambinews.com reported on Tuesday.

“We’ve started training people who might become peacekeepers. So, we’re preparing engineers, health personnel and other personnel like that,” Army Chief of Staff Gen. Maruli Simanjuntak told reporters after a leadership meeting at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday.

He said the units under preparation are not front-line combat troops but personnel intended to support civilians in conflict areas, with a focus on humanitarian and reconstruction roles.

Maruli said commanders are considering assembling a force on the scale of a brigade, potentially involving between 5,000 and 8,000 soldiers, but emphasized that no final decision has been made. “Yes, it could be one brigade, maybe 5,000–8,000. But we’re still negotiating, and there’s no certainty on the number yet,” he said.

He noted that the ultimate size and composition of the deployment will be determined by the Indonesian National Armed Forces, or TNI, in consultation with government and international partners. “It’s better to ask TNI Headquarters for more clarity. We’re only preparing the troops,” Maruli said, adding that the army will tailor its personnel to whatever requirements are set for the Gaza mission.