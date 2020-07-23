Israel Security Agency chief: Israel ‘spares no effort’ to protect prime minister

The Shin Bet provides full protection for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his family, and public officials should avoid “fanning the flames” of the country’s current heated political debate, ISA director Nadav Argaman said on Wednesday.

Argaman was responding to a recent letter written to him by Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, who warned that the growing incitement against Netanyahu and his family was dangerous, and could lead to a “catastrophe the public will be unable to handle.”

“The Shin Bet is aware of statements and [social media] posts inciting violence against symbols of government who are under the ISA’s protection,” wrote Argaman in response. “The Israel Police and the State Attorney’s Office are also addressing these [threats] in accordance with the law.”

The ISA, he continued, “constantly holds situation assessments meant to determine the threat level to symbols of government under its protection and adjusts accordingly.”

The agency “spares no effort to uphold its mission and provide the prime minister with the best protection it can,” he stressed, adding that he urged “public officials from across the political spectrum to avoid fanning the flames even in times of heated political debate among the public.”

Incautious speech, warned Argaman, could potentially trigger “extreme elements” and should thus be avoided.

“There are some extreme elements who could perceive belligerent rhetoric as a legitimization for illegal acts of violence that can, heaven forbid, target certain individuals,” he said.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.