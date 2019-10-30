Israeli citizen arrested by Jordan amid worsening prisoner crisis

Jordanian security forces have arrested an Israeli citizen who crossed the border into Jordan illegally, a spokesman for the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

“The authorities are handling the matter and the suspect has been taken in for questioning,” the spokesman posted on Twitter.

The message went out soon after Jordan recalled its ambassador to Israel, Ghassan Majali, for urgent consultation on the matter of two Jordanian citizens, Heba Al-Labadi and Abdul Rahman Miri, who are being held by Israel in administrative detention.

Administrative detention is an Israeli measure that allows for people to be imprisoned for months without being formally charged.

Al-Labadi, who is of Palestinian descent, was arrested at the Allenby Bridge crossing between Jordan and the West Bank on Aug. 20 on suspicion of aiding and abetting a terrorist organization, specifically Hezbollah. Jordanian media reports quoted her relatives denying that she had ever provided Hezbollah with any information.

She has been on a hunger strike for more than 35 days to protest her arrest; earlier this week, she was transferred to a hospital in Haifa for treatment.

Undated photograph of Heba al-Labadi. Credit: Courtesy

According to the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), al-Labadi was arrested “because of suspicion of her involvement in serious security violations,” reported The Times of Israel.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi wrote on Twitter on Tuesday: “We hold the Israeli government responsible for the lives of our citizens whose health conditions have severely deteriorated in illegal arbitrary detention. We will take all necessary legal & diplomatic measures to ensure their safe return home.”

As of Wednesday morning, the Israeli Foreign Ministry had not responded to the Jordanian reports.

Jordanian parliament member Khalil Attia is demanding that his government refuse to release the Israeli prisoner until al-Labadi and Miri are freed.

“We support he government and urge it to take this vital step to pressure Israel,” said Attia.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.