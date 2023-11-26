Israel Air Force strikes caused damage to Damascus International Airport and other targets near the Syrian capital on Sunday, according to local media reports.

The pro-regime Sham FM radio said the runways were struck, in at least the fourth such instance since Iran-backed Hamas terrorists launched their cross-border assault on the Jewish state on Oct 7.

There was no immediate information on casualties.

According to the United Kingdom-based monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Damascus Airport had reopened hours earlier after multiple Israeli strikes rendered it inoperative.

Israel has struck hundreds of targets in Syria in recent years as part of an effort to prevent Iranian military entrenchment in the country. However, Jerusalem rarely acknowledges these incidents.

On Oct. 22, Israeli strikes put both the Damascus and Aleppo airports out of service for the second time in as many weeks. One person was killed and another wounded in the attacks, according to Syrian media reports.

Israel allegedly hit the same airports two weeks earlier, damaging the runways at both. The Oct. 12 strikes “damaged landing strips in the two airports, putting them out of service,” Syrian media said at the time.

The strikes not only forced Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to land in Baghdad instead of Damascus but also stopped an Iranian shipment of anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles from reaching the Syrian capital, Israel Hayom reported.

On Nov. 17, Israeli attacks caused damage to targets near Damascus, according to Syrian state media. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes targeted sites belonging to the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist group.