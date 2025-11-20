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JCFA launches Persian-language awareness and influence campaign

The initiative seeks to expose the disinformation mechanisms of the Ayatollah regime and encourage dialogue about freedom, human rights and government corruption, according to the Israeli research institute.

Nov. 20, 2025
Women shop from a street vendor at Enghelab (Revolution) Square in the capital Tehran on November 11, 2025. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images.
Women shop from a street vendor at Enghelab (Revolution) Square in the capital Tehran on November 11, 2025. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images.

The Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA) on Monday launched a new campaign aiming to strengthen direct communication channels with Iranian citizens.

The initiative seeks to expose the disinformation mechanisms of the Ayatollah regime and encourage dialogue about freedom, human rights and government corruption, according to the Israeli research institute.

The campaign, led by JCFA’s Vice President Aviram Bellaishe, is the first of its kind led by an Israeli research institute and conducted entirely in Persian.

It will include weekly Persian-language messages, short videos and podcasts.

“Awareness means speaking to both the enemy and the ally in their own language. We have moved from defense to offense—by exposing the regime’s disinformation mechanisms and extending a direct hand to the life-seeking Iranian people, in their language and within their culture,” said Bellaishe.

The content will be hosted by Sogand Fakheri, an Iranian-born actress (known for her role in the Israeli TV series Tehran), who brings a direct personal and cultural connection to the target audience. Sogand currently serves as an Iran analyst at the JCFA.

The first video, produced and shared on social media, tells the story of Hanieh Shariat, a taekwondo coach and fighter who recently made headlines in Iran. Shariat was arrested by the regime’s security forces after training without a hijab, and her accounts were deleted from the internet.

Fakheri shares her own life story, reflecting on the gap between civilian reality and the regime’s restrictions, and on the meaning of true freedom: “Facing people is easy; confronting the truth is harder.”

The video ends with a direct message to Iran’s young women: “Keep moving. Your body, your voice, and your dreams belong to you. No one can extinguish your light.”

In parallel with the launch of the campaign, JCFA announced the addition of Ella Rosenberg to its Iran team. Rosenberg, a leading expert on Iran’s economy, international sanctions and counter-terrorism financing, will spearhead efforts to identify and expose weaknesses in the global sanctions framework and to promote international legal and regulatory measures targeting the Iranian regime.

Originally published by the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.

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