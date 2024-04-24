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Paris police arrest man who allegedly raped Jewish woman to ‘avenge Palestine’

The victim told police that she met the man on a dating app in 2023.

Apr. 24, 2024
Erez Linn, ILH Staff
Gennevilliers, France
The town center of Gennevilliers, a suburb outside of Paris. Credit: Eole99 via Wikimedia Commons.

A 32-year-old Jewish woman in the Paris suburb of Gennevilliers was allegedly the victim of an antisemitic crime this week. She says that she was raped, kidnapped and threatened with murder by a man seeking revenge against her for Palestinians.

The suspect, who has not been publicly named, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with kidnapping, religiously motivated death threats and drug offenses. The rape allegation is still under investigation.

The victim told police that she met the man on a dating app in 2023.

She says he held her against her will in his apartment, where he assaulted and threatened her. The suspect allegedly sent disturbing texts to the woman’s mother, saying he would “prostitute” her daughter to “avenge Palestine.”

The case has drawn outrage across the political spectrum in France. Politicians from both the left and right condemned the attack, and have expressed solidarity with the Jewish community.

Marine Le Pen of the National Rally party blamed “far-left” inaction for allowing an environment of antisemitism to fester. The government’s anti-racism delegation called the importation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to France unacceptable.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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