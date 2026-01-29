‘Key architect’ of IDF’s two-year war joins US think tank JINSA

Maj. Gen. (res.) Oded Bassiuk, a former head of the Israel Defense Forces’ Operations Directorate, has joined the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), the Washington-based think tank announced this week.

Bassiuk is “very smart and knowledgeable, with deep expertise and insights on a range of Israeli and regional security issues,” said Michael Makovsky, president and CEO of JINSA. “Moreover, he was a key architect of Israel’s tremendous military successes in the last 18 months in Lebanon, Syria and Iran. We look forward to a very productive collaboration.”

Bassiuk will be the inaugural holder of the Sherman-Vidal Distinguished Fellowship at JINSA.

Joe Sherman and Monica Vidal said in a statement that they are “proud to sponsor this fellowship and welcome General Bassiuk to the team. His recent leadership as head of the IDF Operations Directorate [in 2021-2025] provides a rare, firsthand perspective on the evolving threats in the Middle East.”

Bassiuk heaped praise on JINSA, saying that he saw during his service in the IDF how the think tank “played a unique and crucial role in strengthening U.S.-Israel relations. ... Drawing on my experience, and in particular the lessons of the past two years of fighting, it is critically important to examine the lessons learned from the national security conduct that preceded the failure of October 7, from the events of that day itself, and from the ongoing battle against the axis of evil.

“My goal in working with JINSA is to contribute clear, professional analysis and to help further strengthen the close and strategic U.S.-Israel relationship.”

Bassiuk served in the IDF for more than 34 years. Before commanding the Operations Directorate, he was head of the Planning Branch in the Planning Directorate. During his career, he also commanded the 146th Reserve Armored Division, was head of operations in the Operations Directorate in 2013-2015 (during “Operation Protective Edge”), commanded the 7th Armored Brigade, and held other important leadership positions.

Bassiuk asked to leave his Operations Directorate role in June, Hebrew-language outlet Maariv reported at the time. He was subsequently removed from reserve duty by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir for his shared role in failing to prevent the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on southern Israel.