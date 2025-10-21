More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Louisiana legislators demand answers on how alleged Hamas terrorist entered US

“It is disgusting that Democrats’ failed open border policies allowed this to happen,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said.

Oct. 21, 2025
U.S. Department of Homeland Security
The official flag of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Credit: United States Department of Homeland Security via Wikimedia Commons.
( Oct. 21, 2025 / JNS )

A delegation of Louisiana Republicans is requesting more information on how an alleged Hamas terrorist recently charged with being involved in the terrorist group’s invasion of southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, entered the United States and took up residence in the state.

Mahmoud Amin Ya’qub Al-Muhtadi, 33, a native of the Gaza Strip, was arrested on Oct. 16 for his alleged involvement in the Oct. 7 attacks.

In a letter sent on Tuesday to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Speaker Mike Johnson, Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, and Reps. Clay Higgins and Julia Letlow specifically urge the department to hold a briefing on how Al-Muhtadi came to reside in Lafayette, La., “after entering the United States in 2024 during the Biden administration’s dangerous open borders policy.”

“It is disgusting that Democrats’ failed open border policies allowed this to happen, putting our national security and the lives of Louisiana families at great risk,” Scalise said in a statement. “I’m grateful President Trump and the FBI are taking swift action to keep Americans safe from this terrorist.”

Citing public reporting and U.S. Department of Justice filings, the legislators stated that Al-Muhtadi entered the United States by “falsely concealing his affiliations on his visa application.”

The delegation also requested information “about any additional terrorist threats in our state” due to former President Joe Biden’s “dangerous and deadly immigration policies.”

Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Mamdani Tisch NYPD
U.S. News
Jewish New Yorkers targets of 59% of total hate crimes, confirmed and reported, in city in April
“Once again, the crime reductions across the five boroughs are a direct result of our precision policing strategy: focusing on illegal guns, putting officers where they’re needed most and taking down violent gangs,” stated Jessica Tisch, NYPD commissioner, about overall crime in the city.
May. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli consulate Los Angeles Yom Ha'atzmaut
U.S. News
‘Doing right thing is not complicated,’ says Arizona state rep, who pushed resolution for state to refer to ‘Judea, Samaria’
David Livingston was one of five current and former elected officials from the region to receive an award from the Consulate General of Israel in Los Angeles at a Yom Ha’atzmaut event.
May. 4, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Fetterman Chai Lifeline
U.S. News
Fetterman visits Jewish center in New Jersey that supports families in crisis
Rabbi Sruli Fried, director of Chai Lifeline New Jersey, stated that the Pennsylvania senator showed “genuine interest in our work.”
May. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei holds a weekly press conference in Tehran on Oct. 28, 2024. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Iran says US must scale back demands, end war
Regime spokesman says Washington cannot use threats, urges end to war, calls Hormuz secure and blames U.S. and Israel
May. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Mount Hermon
Israel News
WATCH: Snow falls on Mount Hermon in rare May storm
Unseasonable cold front brings first May snowfall in 15 years to Mount Hermon’s upper level, as Israelis share striking footage on social media.
May. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Empty chairs in an academic lecture hall. Credit: wal_172619/Pixabay.
U.S. News
‘Sustained’ harassment of Jews at largest US labor union, complaint alleges
The National Education Association “sends the message to the local and state affiliates that antisemitism is acceptable,” Marci Lerner Miller, of the Brandeis Center, told JNS.
May. 4, 2026
Aaron Bandler
A pro-Palestinian protest. Credit: Alfo Medeiras/Pexels.
JNS TV / Judeacation
CNN faces massive backlash after anti-Israel story backfires
May. 4, 2026
Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column: GLOBAL FOCUS
London stabbings shine light on Hamas’s success
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
The Palestinian laundromat
Melanie Phillips