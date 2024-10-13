Media softens Hezbollah firing 320 rockets at Israel on holiest Jewish day

The Hezbollah terrorist organization fired some 320 projectiles at civilians in the Jewish state on the High Holiday of Yom Kippur, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

“This should tell you everything you need to know about our enemies,” the IDF said.

Isaac Herzog, the Israeli president, stated that “Hezbollah’s latest targets were elderly Jews and Holocaust survivors in a retirement home.”

“On Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon fired a drone which hit the Beit Juliana Retirement Home in Herzliya—named for the late queen of the Netherlands, the grandmother of His Majesty King Willem-Alexander—and whose residents include Holocaust survivors, who came to Israel from the Netherlands,” Herzog stated.

“A symbol of dignity and resilience, the home and its residents—who thankfully were in the safe room during the attack—have covered the hole and damage caused by the drone with an Israeli flag,” the Israeli president added.

“What would the United States do if Canada or Mexico did the same over Christmas or Easter?” wrote StopAntisemitism.

The Associated Press, which frequently notes when days are the holiest on the Islamic calendar, did not report that Yom Kippur is the most sacred Jewish day.

The wire service noted “a barrage of rockets fired by Hezbollah into Israel Friday night and Saturday, celebrated in Israel as Yom Kippur, or the Jewish Day of Atonement.”

“The military says some of the approximately 320 projectiles were intercepted, and no injuries have been reported,” the AP reported.

Reuters did not mention that the attack occurred on Yom Kippur, let alone that it is the most sacred Jewish day. It also didn’t describe Hamas or Hezbollah as a terror group in its coverage.

The New York Times also did not note in its coverage that Saturday was Yom Kippur, nor that it is the most holy Jewish day. It has reported that Ramadan is the holiest month for Muslims when it discussed actions of Israeli police officers.