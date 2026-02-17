Terrorist freed in 2011 Shalit deal nabbed at Israeli mall

A Palestinian convicted of terrorism and released to the Gaza Strip in the 2011 Gilad Shalit prisoner swap was arrested last week at a mall in the central Israeli city of Kfar Saba, according to indictments filed Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear when Mohammed Abu Ataya—convicted of attempted murder, planting explosives, arms trafficking and membership in a terrorist organization—entered Israel from the Gaza Strip.

According to Israel’s Channel 14, Abu Ataya was re-arrested after a security guard grew suspicious when he repeatedly tried to enter Kfar Saba’s G Mall, including by using a fake Israeli ID.

Police were called, and the suspect was detained after a brief chase.

Israel Police Superintendent Yoram Cohen, deputy commander of the Kfar Saba station, told the Hebrew-language outlet: “From our perspective, he is a terrorist in every respect, and an attack was prevented here.”

On Tuesday, charges were filed against Abu Ataya and a Kfar Saba resident in his 50s who allegedly drove him to the mall.

“At the conclusion of a comprehensive investigation, serious charges were filed against the suspects, along with a request to extend their detention until the end of the legal proceedings,” police stated.

“The Israel Police will show zero tolerance toward anyone who violates the law and may endanger public security, particularly in wartime, and will continue to act decisively, with an emphasis on offenses involving transporting, harboring and employing infiltrators,” the statement added.

Last month, Israeli Border Police detained a Palestinian infiltrator near the residence of Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.

The suspect, from the terror hub of Tulkarem in Samaria, was arrested at a construction site along with his boss, a resident of Qalansawe, located east of Netanya, the Israel Police stated.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Dec. 29 called for upping enforcement actions against Israelis who employ Palestinians illegally.

Smotrich spoke three days after a Palestinian terrorist murdered two Israeli civilians and wounded two others in a series of attacks in and around the northern city of Beit She’an.

“Do not employ illegal residents,” he said. “This is the murder of Jews.”