New IAF chief briefs Katz on operational readiness

Defense Minister Israel Katz held a working meeting with Israeli Air Force commander Maj. Gen. Omer Tischler, the minister’s office said on Monday.

Katz received a briefing on the operational situation and the Air Force’s readiness across all arenas, as well as ongoing force buildup and strengthening efforts, according to the statement.

Tischler took command of the IAF in May, replacing Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, who retired from active service after 39 years.