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News   Israel News

New IAF chief briefs Katz on operational readiness

The Israeli defense minister met with Maj. Gen. Omer Tischler to review the ongoing force buildup.

JNS Staff
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, left, meets with Israeli Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Omer Tishler during a working session on operational readiness on July 6, 2026. Photo by Elad Malka, Ministry of Defense.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and Israeli Air Force commander Maj. Gen. Omer Tishler during a working session on operational readiness on July 6, 2026. Photo by Elad Malka/Ministry of Defense.
(July 6, 2026 / JNS)

Defense Minister Israel Katz held a working meeting with Israeli Air Force commander Maj. Gen. Omer Tischler, the minister’s office said on Monday.

Katz received a briefing on the operational situation and the Air Force’s readiness across all arenas, as well as ongoing force buildup and strengthening efforts, according to the statement.

Tischler took command of the IAF in May, replacing Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, who retired from active service after 39 years.

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