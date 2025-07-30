More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Parents of Nova victim Sapir Bilmes recall painful final day

Nearly two years after Oct. 7, Sapir Bilmes’s parents share their heartbreak.

Jul. 30, 2025
Sapir Bilmes. Photo: Courtesy of the family.
Sapir Bilmes. Photo: Courtesy of the family.

A heavy silence hangs over the Bilmes family home in Rishon Lezion. Nearly two years after the Oct. 7 massacre, Leon and Ina still sit before a wall covered with photos of their daughter, Sapir, of blessed memory. With searing pain, they recount the most tragic story parents can tell: the final moments of their daughter’s life and their unending journey through grief.

Sapir’s decision to attend the Nova music festival was spontaneous. She went with Karin Vernikov, a friend she had met during her post-army travels. “That was Sapir,” her mother Ina says with a sad smile. “Always ready for adventure, always with that infectious smile.”

At 6:30 a.m., when the first rockets were launched at Israel, Leon and Ina—unaware of the scale of what was unfolding—called Sapir, urging her to come home. “She promised she was on her way and sent us her phone location,” Leon recalls, his voice trembling. “She tried to calm us immediately. But at some point, everything just stopped—the movement, and then the silence.”

What began as concern quickly spiraled into a nightmare. “Lists started circulating,” Ina recalls of those harrowing early moments. “She was on each one—here, there. And I told myself: until she calls me, I don’t know where she is. And she never called.”

The next day, clinging to hope, Leon and their son Daniel went to the area near the festival site. “We reached the spot where her phone had last pinged,” Leon says. “We stopped and turned back. We even checked Barzilai Hospital, hoping she might have been taken there.”

But at 5:00 a.m. on Oct. 11, 2023, the devastating news came. “They called us from Shura [military base] and said, ‘Come pick up her belongings,’” Leon says, his voice cracking. “We were handed a bag with her pouch and her phone. That’s when we knew.”

Ina tries to piece together the most excruciating moment—the instant the grim truth became clear. “We were sure she had thrown the phone during the massacre,” she says. “But when we got it back, covered in blood, we realized she had it on her. She had lost contact. You still imagine it could end differently.”

Sapir was murdered at 7:10 a.m., according to security footage from Kibbutz Alumim, where she and Karin were last seen.

Amid tears and sorrow, Leon and Ina speak of Sapir’s radiant spirit—a young woman who lit up every place she entered. “She had a special charm that drew people in,” Ina says. “She knew how to be loyal to every group of friends, to make each person feel like they were the most important.”

Everyone who knew Sapir remembers her as someone surrounded by love—a magnet for friends and acquaintances alike. “Sometimes I’d ask her, ‘Sapir, how many hours do you have in a day? Seems like at least 28,’” Ina says through tears. “She juggled two jobs, different circles of friends, parties—and still managed to sleep, all while leaving the house in a state of creative mess only she could organize. She was a true force of nature.”

When the unimaginable tragedy struck their home, Leon and Ina were faced with a dilemma no parents should ever have to confront. “We had only two options,” Ina says. “Either gather the strength to keep living or give up and lie down beside her. There’s no third option in this reality.”

Ina pauses, her voice breaking. “No one in the world can give me back her warm hug. The most painful thing is that in the end, I didn’t get to hug her—the last time I embraced my daughter was that Friday in October, right before she left the house.”

She continues with determination: “We fight every day to keep going and to preserve her memory in every way we can. I want the whole world to know it lost an extraordinary young woman—a girl with a huge heart and irreplaceable talents. The world lost our Sapir.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin