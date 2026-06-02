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News   Israel News

Hezbollah launches rockets, drones after Trump says terrorists agreed to halt attacks

The attacks resumed some three hours after Trump said the terrorist group had agreed to stop firing.

June 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli air defenses intercept incoming rockets launched from Lebanon at northern Israel during the war with Iran and Hezbollah, March 24, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israeli air defenses intercept incoming rockets launched from Lebanon at northern Israel during the war with Iran and Hezbollah, March 24, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
( Jun. 2, 2026 / JNS )

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization continued to launch rockets and drones overnight on Monday, the Israel Defense Forces said, hours after U.S. President Donald Trump announced an end to hostilities.

Overnight, sirens sounded across the Galilee and Golan Heights after projectiles were fired from Lebanon. The IDF said two launches crossed into Israeli territory and were intercepted, with no casualties reported. Additional alerts were triggered in the western Galilee over a suspected drone infiltration; the IDF said a “suspicious aerial target” fell near the border and that there were no injuries.

Air-raid sirens were also activated in the eastern Galilee town of Metula after a Hezbollah rocket struck near IDF soldiers operating in Southern Lebanon, the military said. No injuries were reported.

Hezbollah’s attacks resumed some three hours after Trump announced he had spoken with “representatives of the leaders” of the terror group, who he said agreed to stop firing on the Jewish state and its troops.

“Likewise, Israel agreed to stop shooting at them,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

During a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump asked him “not to carry out a major raid on Beirut, Lebanon,” the president added. “He turned his troops around. Thank you Bibi.”

Netanyahu subsequently stated that he told Trump “that if Hezbollah does not stop firing at our cities and citizens, Israel will strike terrorist targets in Beirut.”

Israel’s position on this remains unchanged, Netanyahu’s office said in response to Washington’s announcement. “Concurrently, the IDF will continue to operate as planned in Southern Lebanon.”

Hezbollah renewed its rocket and drone attacks on Israel on March 2, following the targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on the first day of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.

In response, Israel launched a broad aerial campaign against Hezbollah targets and expanded military operations in Southern Lebanon aimed at preventing cross-border attacks on Israeli communities.

Netanyahu on April 26 accused Hezbollah of “essentially disintegrating” the fragile ceasefire with Lebanon, which was extended for another 45 days last month.

“Therefore, as far as we are concerned, what obligates us is the security of Israel, the security of our soldiers, and the security of our communities,” the prime minister said. “We are acting vigorously according to the rules we agreed upon with the United States, and incidentally, with Lebanon as well.”

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