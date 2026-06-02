Israel defense exports hit record $19.2 billion in 2025

Israel’s defense exports hit a record $19.2 billion in 2025, marking a nearly 30% increase from the previous year and the fifth consecutive annual high, the country’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Government-to-government deals accounted for about $10 billion, or more than half of total agreements, also a record.

Missile, rocket and air defense systems led exports at 29%, followed by observation and optronics systems at 22%, a sharp rise from 6% in 2024. More than half of all contracts were valued at $100 million or more.

Europe was the largest market, accounting for 36% of exports, followed by Asia-Pacific at 32% and the Middle East and North Africa at 15%.

The ministry attributed the surge to strong global demand for Israel’s combat-proven systems, as well as reforms aimed at expanding markets and easing export regulations.

“There is a clear and unmistakable thread connecting the IDF’s battlefield achievements across all fronts, the extraordinary capabilities of Israel’s defense industries, and the success of Israeli defense exports around the world,” said Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz. “The fact that Israel continues to break defense export records even in the midst of a third year of war speaks to the tremendous respect and confidence the global community has placed in Israel’s defense establishment,” the statement continued.

“The sharp surge in defense exports reflects the quality of Israel’s defense industry, global demand, the IDF’s operational successes, and our unique ecosystem—but it is also the result of a deep reform carried out by the Ministry over the past year to reduce regulation and open new markets, which led to landmark deals,” the statement cited Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram as saying.

“The 2025 defense export data, totaling over $19 billion—an all-time record—tells a simple story: many countries around the world have increased their defense and procurement budgets, and are interested in Israel’s defense industry,” the statement quoted the director of the Defense Ministry’s International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT), Brig. Gen. (res.) Yair Kulas, as saying. “Israel’s defense industry is initiative-taking, dynamic, and creates effective solutions across air, sea, and land, at the forefront of technology.”